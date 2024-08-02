U.S. Envoy in Contact with Sudan’s Army Leader Before Geneva Talks
August 2, 2024 (ADDIS ABABA) – The U.S. special envoy to Sudan revealed he had been in contact with the head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council and army leader, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, two months prior to calling for the Geneva talks on a humanitarian ceasefire.
In a press conference in Addis Ababa, Tom Perriello elaborated on ongoing efforts to organize talks between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Geneva on August 14.
In response to inquiries by Sudan Tribune about General al-Burhan’s request for consultation, Special Envoy Perriello confirmed ongoing dialogue with both the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), as well as with the broader Sudanese community.
Perriello confirmed al-Burhan’s interest in the talks, stating, “We were pleased he reached out about two months ago… We’ve continued to be available… It has been very important to us over many months to do so.”
“We welcome General al-Burhan’s expressed interest in consulting on the upcoming peace talks,” said Perriello. “We have been and remain available for in-person and virtual consultations, prioritizing a collaborative approach with all stakeholders. Our aim is to deepen these consultations as we move forward in the peace process.”
Perriello also addressed a cancelled meeting with Sudan military leaders in Port Sudan, saying, “We recently attempted to put together a trip… We worked closely with the Sudanese on this process… The SAF communicated to us that they would not be comfortable coming to meet us at the airport. We respected that decision.”
Regarding an assassination attempt on al-Burhan, Perriello expressed his concern and affirmed the U.S.’s commitment to the peace talks.
The special envoy outlined three goals for the peace initiative: a national cessation of violence, full humanitarian access to all 18 states, and a mechanism for monitoring and enforcing the first two points.
“Our goal, our aspiration, is to reach those three goals,” Perriello stated. “We will look at any opportunity even to make incremental progress toward those goals.”
(ST)
