UK Calls on South Sudan to Deliver Peaceful, Credible Elections
Security Council adopts Resolution 2725 (2024) on the Sudan Panel of Experts. (UN photo)
August 15, 2024 (NEW YORK) – The UK has urged the Government of South Sudan to take the necessary steps to deliver peaceful, credible, and inclusive elections.
Jonathan Hollis, the Acting Deputy Political Coordinator, made the remarks at the United Nations Security Council meeting on South Sudan in New York on Wednesday.
“While we recognise some progress has been made with the partial funding of key institutions, we remain concerned that the preparations for elections on 22 December remain behind schedule,” he said.
South Sudan is due to hold its first post-independence election more than five years after a bloody civil war killed thousands of people and displaced millions.
Hollis said it was now the moment for authorities to demonstrate the political will to tackle South Sudan’s most pressing challenges and realize a more stable future.
“We urge the Government to fully disperse the resources needed to enable crucial preparatory work to get underway. We also call upon the parties to the Revitalized Agreement to engage in political dialogue to reach a consensus to deliver elections. This includes making decisions on voter registration, the type of elections that are to be called, and progress on the deployment of the Necessary Unified Forces,” he stated.
The UK official told the Security Council that civic and political space as cornerstones of any functioning democracy and that they must be respected.
He, however, said Britain remains concerned regarding reports of threats and intimidation of political activists, journalists as well as human rights defenders.
“We are particularly troubled by the passing into law of the new National Security Service Bill, which allows the security services to arrest individuals without a warrant. We call on the Government of South Sudan to act in accordance with its constitutional commitment to respect human rights,” said Hollis.
Reacting to reports that three quarters of the population in South Sudan is suffering from a protracted humanitarian crisis, deepened by conflict, climate and economic shocks, the UK official urged government to work with its partners.
“We urge partners to work together to support the most vulnerable and for the Government of South Sudan to ensure a conducive environment, which enables the delivery of humanitarian assistance and prevents attacks on aid workers,” he stressed.
He said while challenges ahead are significant, “they are not insurmountable.”
“With the right political will and courage, South Sudan can take an important step towards a more peaceful, democratic and prosperous future,” concluded Hollis.
(ST)
