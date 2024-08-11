Venezuela’s Supreme Court To Rule on Documentation Submitted To Decide on Election Result
Venezuela’s Electoral Chamber of the Supreme Court on today’s session. Photo: X/ @ElMetroDigital
August 10, 2024
The Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) of Venezuela announced this Saturday that it will review documents submitted by political organizations and former candidates to make a decision at the end of the “validation” process of the elections on July 28, whose result confirmed the victory of President Nicolás Maduro.
“The judges of this Electoral Chamber are committed to the expertise of all the electoral material of probative value recorded in physical and/or digital, as well as to the expertise on the massive cyber attack that was the object of the Venezuelan electoral system” said the judges declaration.
The judge recalled that the candidate of the main opposition coalition, the Democratic Unitarian Platform (PUD), Edmundo González Urrutia, was the only one of the ten candidates who did not appear before the TSJ for this process requested by the re-elected president Nicolas Maduro.
In addition, Caryslia Rodríguez stated that the citizens Manuel Rosales, representative of Un Nuevo Tiempo (UNT), José Luis Cartaya, of the Mesa de la Unidad Democrática (MUD) and José Simón Calzadilla, of the Movimiento por Venezuela (MPV), all members of the United Platform for Democratic Democracy and candidates of former candidate González Urrutia did not register any electoral material, arguing that they do not have any documentation related to this electoral process.
The judge added that they stated that they do not have records of the counting of witnesses at the tables, nor lists of witnesses, Further arguing that they did not participate in the process of transferring and storing any material and were unaware of who uploaded the information of the alleged voting records on the website.
Rodríguez assured that the investigation “will have highly qualified and competent personnel” who will work with the “highest technical standards” and reiterated that the CNE went to the TSJ to “register in a timely manner all the information related to the electoral process.”
“This Electoral Chamber continues with the expertise begun on August 5, 2024, for the purposes of producing the FINAL JUDGMENT that will answer the present appeal, which
shall have the status of cosa juzgada, since this court is the highest judicial instance in electoral matters, and its decisions are therefore final and binding.”
