Al Mayadeen Documents the Return to South Lebanon’s Border Villages
By Al Mayadeen English
28 Nov 2024 13:37
After the ceasefire took effect, Al Mayadeen headed to the frontline villages of South Lebanon, documenting the impact of months of fierce confrontations.
A woman waves a Hezbollah flag as she celebrates the ceasefire which began early morning, in Tyre, south Lebanon, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP)
Al Mayadeen documented the situation in the frontline border villages in South Lebanon, the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces beyond the Lebanese-Palestinain border, and the return of citizens and families to their villages and homes following months of displacement.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported that in South Lebanon, the Lebanese army set up checkpoints at the entrances of several villages, from al-Khiam to Kfar Kila, Deir Mimas, Markaba, Odaisseh, to protect civilians and prevent any confrontations with Israeli occupation forces.
While there is no Israeli ground presence in these locations, the Lebanese Army has closed off roads to protect civilians from potential targeting.
In al-Khiam, a town that the Israeli forces failed to take over, our correspondent described significant destruction on the western outskirts. Despite ongoing threats, residents have begun returning to the town. Additionally, an Israeli Merkava tank has been observed stationed at the town’s western edges.
Some Israeli tanks have withdrawn to areas shielded from view within occupied territories.
Meanwhile, fear grips Israeli soldiers along border towns as displaced citizens return to their lands and homes, regardless of the closure of town entrances.
Additionally, the ceasefire has exposed discrepancies in the Israeli military's claims regarding the locations of its forces. Our correspondent pointed out that the positions currently held by Israeli troops are the same ones they had reached in the past two months, contrary to previous assertions made by the Israeli army about their troop deployments.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent further reported that civil defense teams are actively working to clear the rubble and open the road at the entrance to al-Khiam.
As clearing efforts continue, bodies of Hezbollah and Amal Movement martyrs have been recovered from the Jalahiya area, a significant location in ground battles during the final days of the war. Despite recovery efforts, the region still sees the presence of an Israeli Merkava tank and a group of Israeli soldiers, who continue to fire at approaching civilians.
These activities highlight the ongoing tension in the area, as both recovery and military operations persist amid the complex and volatile situation along Lebanon's southern border.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent in South Lebanon reported that the Resistance fighters remained in al-Khiam until the last moments of the aggression and the beginning of the ceasefire.
Al Mayadeen's camera documented the situation on the outskirts of the border town of al-Taybeh and the Rab al-Thalathin-Odaisseh triangle, areas that witnessed fierce battles between Resistance fighters and the Israeli occupation forces.
Al Mayadeen's camera also documented the ongoing return of displaced residents and the gradual restoration of near-normal activity in Bint Jbeil, Southern Lebanon, highlighting the community's resilience and efforts to recover despite recent challenges.
The Mayor of Bint Jbeil, Afif Bazzi, told Al Mayadeen that the return of displaced residents would not have been possible without the sacrifices of the resistance fighters. He also noted that reconstruction efforts have begun to facilitate the safe and sustained return of those who were displaced. These efforts aim to restore normalcy and support the community's resilience in rebuilding their lives.
