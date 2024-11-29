Syrian Army Targets Terrorists in Northern Aleppo, Southern Idlib
By Al Mayadeen English
29 Nov 2024 23:45
Amid ongoing battles between the Syrian army and terrorists, over 200 militants were killed on Friday in the Aleppo and Idlib countryside.
Footage released by the Syrian Ministry of Defense showcases previous high-precision operations against terrorists in the Idlib countryside and northern Latakia countryside. (SANA)
The Syrian army continues to target terrorist positions and movements in the countryside of Aleppo and Idlib, inflicting further losses in personnel and equipment.
Syrian and Russian air forces carried out airstrikes on militant movements near the city of Mare', in northern Aleppo.
In southern Idlib, Syrian and Russian airstrikes targeted terrorist positions in the vicinity of al-Bara and Benin in Jabal al-Zawiya.
Additionally, the Syrian army launched rocket attacks on militant sites in the towns of al-Ruwayha, Khan al-Sabeel, and Maar Dabseh in southern Idlib countryside.
Amid ongoing battles between the Syrian army and terrorists, over 200 militants were killed on Friday in the Aleppo and Idlib countryside, according to the Russian Coordination Center in Syria.
The center further reported that more than 600 terrorists have been killed in the past two days.
The Russian Coordination Center in Syria also stated that the Russian Air Force is "supporting the Syrian army in its operations to combat terrorists."
Terrorists in Syria's Aleppo attack dormitory, kill 4 students
Notably, the Syrian army has inflicted heavy losses on terrorist groups, killing and wounding hundreds, destroying dozens of vehicles and armored vehicles, and downing or destroying 17 drones.
On Friday, the Syrian army regained control of several points that had been breached by terrorist groups, and is continuing to reinforce its positions on various fronts with equipment and troops to prevent further breaches.
Terrorist attack on Aleppo, countryside serves 'Israel': Syrian FM
Earlier, Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam Sabbagh stated that the terrorist attack carried out by large numbers of militants since early Wednesday on the city of Aleppo and its countryside serves "the objectives of the Israeli occupation entity and its sponsors."
Sabbagh emphasized that Syria has consistently warned of the clear coordination between the Israeli assaults and the offensives launched by terrorist groups against the country.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had earlier remarked that the reactivation of terrorist groups in Syria is part of a US-Israeli plan following "Israel’s" defeat in Lebanon and Palestine.
In a phone call with his Syrian counterpart, Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s unwavering support for the Syrian government, people, and army in combating terrorism, safeguarding the region, and fostering security and stability.
On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei warned that terrorist group operations in Aleppo, Idlib, and their outskirts—areas designated as part of the "de-escalation zones"—constitute a blatant violation of the de-escalation agreement and jeopardize its achievements.
Baghaei also underscored the "international community’s responsibility to combat terrorism," cautioning against "the repercussions of inaction in the face of the resurgence of these groups in Syria, including the spread of chaos and instability in the region."
No comments:
Post a Comment