Assad Says Syria to Defend Territories Against Terrorists, Backers
By Al Mayadeen English
30 Nov 2024 23:49
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad tells his Emirati counterparts and Iraq's prime minister that his country would stand up for its sovereignty and territorial integrity against terrorists.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad held discussions with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Emirati President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, focusing on counterterrorism efforts and regional developments.
In a phone call with al-Assad, Al-Sudani emphasized that "the security of Syria and Iraq is interconnected" and reiterated Iraq's readiness to provide full support to Syria in combating terrorism and its organizations. He further affirmed Iraq's commitment to Syria's stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.
President Assad also spoke with the UAE's President Al Nahyan, addressing recent developments in Syria and broader regional issues. Al-Assad stressed in the call that Syria remains committed to defending its stability and territorial integrity against terrorist threats and their supporters. He asserted that with the backing of allies and friends, Damascus is determined to overcome these challenges and eliminate terrorist groups.
For his part, Al Nahyan reaffirmed the UAE's solidarity with Syria, expressing his country's support for Syria's fight against terrorism and efforts to maintain sovereignty, stability, and territorial unity.
Operations ongoing
The Syrian Army announced on Saturday its continued operations to confront terrorist groups and reclaim full control of Aleppo and its surrounding countryside.
The Syrian government confirmed that it continues extensive coordination with military officials to take any necessary actions to ensure the security and safety of citizens in Aleppo, northern Syria, and protect them from attacks by armed terrorist groups.
Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in Syria reported earlier today that a cautious calm has settled over the frontlines of Aleppo, particularly following the incursion of armed groups into the city’s western neighborhoods.
In a statement published by the Syrian government's official social media pages, it was mentioned that following developments in Aleppo and surrounding areas, a follow-up meeting was held at the Prime Minister's office, "chaired by Prime Minister Mohamed Jallali, with the presence of a number of ministers concerned with service matters."
The Syrian government statement also noted that "the meeting focused on the situation in Aleppo specifically, and discussed possible ways to continue providing services to citizens in the province and across Syria, in light of the terrorist groups' reach to some government and service departments in Aleppo, where they intimidated employees and prevented them from continuing to serve citizens."
