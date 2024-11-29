US $138bln Nuclear Modernization Plan Fuels Nuclear Arms Race Concerns
By Al Mayadeen English
29 Nov 2024 23:17
The plan includes upgrades to nuclear warheads, submarines, missiles, and bombers over the coming decades, with significant investments already underway.
The United States is set to spend hundreds of billions of dollars to modernize its nuclear arsenal, according to a report by the Roscongress Foundation, raising fears of a renewed global arms race with Russia and China.
Massive Investment in Nuclear Arsenal
The report reveals that the US Department of Energy plans to allocate $138 billion to nuclear warhead modernization between fiscal years 2024 and 2049. Another $500 billion is expected to be spent on stockpile management. In 2023 alone, the Pentagon received more than 200 upgraded nuclear warheads, marking the largest annual delivery since the Cold War.
The plan includes replacing Ohio-class submarines with new Columbia-class carriers, equipped with Trident II missiles upgraded for extended reliability. The US Navy’s 2025 budget request includes $9.9 billion for these submarines, which are expected to begin service in the 2030s.
Additionally, the Pentagon plans to retire aging B-52H and B-2A strategic bombers by 2050, replacing them with 100 next-generation B-21 Raider bombers. These aircraft will be armed with advanced B61-12 and B61-13 nuclear bombs, as well as AGM-181 Long Range Stand Off (LRSO) cruise missiles.
Global arms race implications
The report warns that the US modernization efforts could escalate tensions with Russia and China, both of which are also enhancing their nuclear capabilities.
"The implementation of large-scale programs by the US to modernize nuclear warheads, replace nuclear weapons carriers, and increase the production capacity of enterprises for research and development of nuclear weapons in fact opens an arms race with Russia and China," the report said.
Russia, which has repeatedly warned of using nuclear weapons in response to NATO’s support for Ukraine, accuses the US of exacerbating the conflict and provoking confrontations globally. Meanwhile, China is undergoing a major expansion of its nuclear arsenal, further contributing to heightened geopolitical tensions.
Lower-Yield Nuclear Weapons Development
In response to alleged threats from Russia and China, US Congress has authorized the development of “lower-yield” nuclear weapons. These are designed to provide the US president with additional options in regional conflicts but have drawn criticism for lowering the threshold for nuclear weapon use.
The US and Russia remain the largest holders of nuclear weapons, followed by China, India, Pakistan, the DPRK, and "Israel", which has not officially declared its arsenal.
"Israel" blocks international inspections of its nuclear facilities, adding another layer of complexity to the global arms control landscape.
