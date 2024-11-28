Russian Forces Wipe Out Five ATACMS Launchers Using Iskander Missiles
In particular, two MLRS launchers and a transporter-loader vehicle were destroyed near the settlement of Tokari, and three HIMARS launchers were taken out near the settlement of Maly Bobrik, the statement reads
MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Iskander tactical missile systems wiped out five Western-made launchers used for firing ATACMS long-range missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
"On November 25, Iskander ballistic missiles hit five multiple rocket launchers in the Sumy Region, which were used for firing ATACMS long-range missiles. In particular, two MLRS launchers and a transporter-loader vehicle were destroyed near the settlement of Tokari (eight kilometers northwest of the city of Sumy), and three HIMARS launchers were taken out near the settlement of Maly Bobrik (20 kilometers southeast of Sumy)," the statement reads.
According to the ministry, the strikes also wiped out up to 30 members of the launcher crews.
