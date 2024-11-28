Pro-Palestine Protesters Arrested at New York Thanksgiving Parade
By Al Mayadeen English
28 Nov 2024 23:07
Pro-Palestine protesters sat in the street during the annual Macy's parade with signs that read "Don't celebrate genocide", calling for an arms embargo on the Israeli occupation.
Pro-Palestine protesters arrested at New York Thanksgiving parade
New York Police arrest Pro-Palestine protesters who were demonstrating on Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 28, 2024, in New York. (AP)
New York police detained several pro-Palestine demonstrators during an annual Thanksgiving Day Parade.
The 98th Macy's parade, which is aired worldwide, is part of America's Thanksgiving holiday tradition and features massive balloons depicting cartoon characters, marching bands, and live performances by major music performers.
The New York Police Department reported that protesters were arrested "without incident," detailing that the number of those detained is unclear, and charges are still pending.
Nearly 20 protesters sat in the street as it rained while others behind them held up banners reading "Don't celebrate genocide" and "Arms embargo now!"
One person told Reuters that police on-site first asked the protestors to leave before a squad of bicycle-mounted police arrived, clashing with the demonstrators and whisking them away.
Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, who was sworn in on Monday, told NBC ahead of the procession that police were not anticipating protests but were prepared.
Tisch added, "We've got lots of resources out there. We have resources you can see and resources you can't see. We have our canines, we have our drones. We have the full complement of security out there for the parade."
Survey shows majority of US Jewish teens sympathize with Palestinians
A recent survey conducted by the Israeli Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Anti-Semitism found that the majority of Jewish teenagers in the United States express sympathy for Palestinians, over a year into "Israel's" ongoing war in Gaza.
According to the poll, 66% of teens aged 14 to 18 said they sympathize with the Palestinian people, while 36.7% indicated support for Hamas. Among 14-year-olds specifically, this figure rises to 60 percent, as they expressed alignment with the Palestinian Resistance movement.
41% of Jewish teens call out genocide in Gaza
The survey also revealed that over 41% of respondents believe "Israel" is committing genocide in Gaza. These findings have triggered a backlash in "Israel", with Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli calling for efforts to strengthen "the bonds between Jewish teens in the diaspora and Israel."
This is unfolding as "Israel" continues to wage genocide on Gaza for over a year, with more than 44,000 Palestinians—primarily women and children—killed.
Outgoing US President Joe Biden has faced accusations of complicity in "Israel’s" actions, as his administration has so far continued military support to Tel Aviv.
No comments:
Post a Comment