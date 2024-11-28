'Israel' Violates Ceasefire, Shells Border Towns in South Lebanon
By Al Mayadeen English
28 Nov 2024 17:16
Two journalists were wounded Wednesday by Israeli fire while reporting on the return of displaced residents to and the Israeli withdrawal from the southern Lebanese town of Khiam.
A South Korean UN peacekeeper patrol drives past destroyed buildings in Dhehabiyeh village in southern Lebanon on November 28, 2024 (AP)
The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) shelled the town of Khiam on Thursday, violating the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, Al Mayadeen's correspondent in southern Lebanon reported.
The towns of Taybeh, Rub al-Thalathin, and Marjaayoun, were also targeted by Israeli artillery.
Lebanon's National News Agency reported that Israeli artillery targeted the hills of the town of Hilta in the Hasbaya district, aiming at civilians on the outskirts of the town.
Two individuals were injured in the town of Markaba after an Israeli attack on its center, and they were transferred to the hospital.
An Israeli tank also targeted the outskirts of Kfar Chouba with two shells, and a Merkava tank fired a shell at the town of al-Wazzani while Israeli reconnaissance aircraft flew over the villages of the Tyre and Bint Jbeil districts.
At night, the town of Aita al-Shaab and the town of Bint Jbeil were shelled by Israeli forces.
Two journalists were wounded Wednesday by Israeli fire while they were covering the return of residents and the Israeli withdrawal from the town of Khiam.
Mohammad al-Za’tari, a reporter for the Associated Press, and Abdelkader Bay, a reporter for Sputnik were both injured by Israeli fire.
Lebanese Army begins operations in the south, Bekaa, Southern Suburb
The Lebanese Army Command announced that military units have begun carrying out tasks in the south, Bekaa, and Beirut's Southern Suburb, including setting up temporary checkpoints, opening roads, and demining unexploded ordnance.
This coincides with the army's increased presence in the southern Litani sector following the implementation of the ceasefire agreement as the army emphasized its tasks were part of ongoing efforts by the army to assist displaced people and help them return to their villages safely.
The Army Command had previously urged returning citizens to follow military instructions and avoid approaching areas where Israeli forces are present, especially in the districts of Tyre, Bint Jbeil, and Marjaayoun.
Hassan Fadlallah, an MP from Hezbollah's Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc in the Lebanese Parliament, said Wednesday that the party was working with the army's deployment across south Lebanon under the parameters of a ceasefire with "Israel," maintaining that "there will be no problem."
His comments from the border town of Bint Jbeil came as tens of thousands of Lebanese returned home after a truce between the Israeli occupation and Hezbollah went into effect before morning.
In response to an AFP query concerning Hezbollah fighters withdrawing north of the Litani River in compliance with the truce, Fadlallah stated that the subject was "linked to Lebanese state measures and strengthening the army presence."
"There is full cooperation on this issue and there will be no problem there," he stressed.
