How Russia Responded to Kiev’s Strikes Deep Into Its Territory
Here are the key points about the strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial facilities
© Ministry of Defense of Russia
MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. In the past few days, the Russian Armed forces used 100 missiles and 466 Geran-2 drones, hitting 17 key Ukrainian military industrial targets in response to Kiev’s strikes deep into Russian territory, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
The Russian forces used Iskander ballistic missiles for strikes on deployment locations of Western-made long-range missiles; various multiple launch rocket system launchers were destroyed. The missile strikes also hit temporary deployment locations of foreign mercenaries.
In addition, on November 28, the Russian forces carried out a combined strike at the Ukrainian military-industrial complex and its energy infrastructure.
Here are the key points about the strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial facilities.
About the response strikes
During his visit to Astana, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the strikes on Russian territory with Western-made weapons mean the direct involvement of the West in the Ukrainian conflict.
Putin noted that Russia was twice attacked with ATACMS missiles since the use of the Oreshnik missile, promising that Russia will respond to the aggression.
On the morning of November 28, the Defense Ministry announced a combined strike with 90 missiles and 100 Geran-2 drones, adding that 17 key Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises were hit.
On November 25, Iskander missiles destroyed 5 launchers using ATACMS long-range missiles in the Sumy Region: 2 MLRS launchers, 3 HIMARS launchers and up to 30 specialists.
On November 25 and 26, Iskander missiles destroyed two launchers, equipped with Grom-2 experimental ballistic missiles, as well as a launcher and a loading vehicle for the Neptune anti-ship system.
Also on November 25, the strike on the ‘Kraken’ Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) headquarters in Kharkov eliminated up to 40 foreign specialists, mainly from the United Staes.
The Iskander strike at the temporary deployment facility of the Ukrainian armed forces’ Special operations center squad eliminated 72 unmanned speedboat operators, including 9 French instructors and technical specialists.
About the missiles and the drones
Overall, in the past few days, the Russian armed forces used 100 missiles of various type and 466 Geran-2 drones.
The Russian Armed Forces continue to constantly monitor airstrips, deployment areas and movement routes of Western-made long-range weapons and strike them.
On the situation in Ukraine
Earlier this morning, air raid alarm was declared across the entire Ukraine, which lasted for about three hours. Explosions were heard in multiple Ukrainian cities.
Ukrenergo reported energy infrastructure facilities damaged in several regions. Emergency blackouts were introduced across Ukraine, which were replaced by hourly rolling blackouts later.
Later, Ukrenergo introduced 16-hour blackouts, further limiting energy consumption for subscribers across Ukraine.
Power limitations will remain in effect for the industry and business throughout Friday.
This is the second massive damaging of Ukrainian generation and distribution facilities since the beginning of November.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on November 17, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a massive strike on Ukrainian energy and gas extraction, used to support the Ukrainian military-industrial complex.
No comments:
Post a Comment