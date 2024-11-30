RSF Forms Civilian Administration in Khartoum
RSF elements say they are still control central Khartoum on September 26, 2024
November 29, 2024 (KHARTOUM) – The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced on Friday the formation of a civilian administration in Khartoum state, a move likely to further escalate tensions in the conflict-ridden Sudanese capital.
Despite controlling much of Khartoum since the war began in April 2023, the RSF has faced recent setbacks with the army recapturing areas in northern Khartoum Bahri, Al-Maqran, and Omdurman. The army maintains full control of Karari locality, now its military operations headquarters and the seat of the existing Khartoum state government.
The RSF said its “Civilian Founding Council of Khartoum State” elected Nayel Babiker Nayel as chairman and Abdel Latif Al-Amin Al-Hassan as head of the civilian administration.
Established months ago, the council comprises 90 members representing Khartoum’s three areas, including youth, women, native administration figures, professionals, and Sufi orders.
This move mirrors similar RSF actions in other areas under its control, including Al Jazirah, West Kordofan, and parts of Darfur.
Al-Hassan called on professionals and workers to return to Khartoum and resume providing services while urging residents to demand an end to the fighting.
He appealed to the RSF and the army to “act wisely,” stop the war, and return to negotiations. “We have sided with the oppressed citizen to achieve security, basic services, social peace, and the delivery of humanitarian aid,” he said.
Al-Hassan also appealed for increased humanitarian assistance, highlighting the dire situation in RSF-controlled areas facing food shortages and blocked aid convoys. He condemned the army’s aerial bombardment of civilians, alleging barrel bombs and incendiary weapons had killed hundreds.
