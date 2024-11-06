Hezbollah Missiles Strike Tel Aviv Area, Ravage Troops Near Border
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Military Media
6 Nov 2024 23:30
Hezbollah has introduced a new ballistic missile to the battlefield and shelled dozens of Israeli settlements and military sites.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah conducted a series of composite long-range attacks, introducing new weapon systems to the battlefield, on the 396th day of confrontations.
Khaybar series of operations
Most notably, Hezbollah fighters executed a composite operation, firing a salvo of its long-range rocket artillery shells, before unleashing two Fateh-110 short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) on Wednesday.
Tzrifin base
At noon, the Resistance's forces fired multiple Fateh-110 SRBMs at the Tzrifin military base, which was preceded by a salvo of rockets, aimed at depleting Israeli air defenses.
The Tzrifin is a huge base to the southeast of Tel Aviv and just south of the Israeli regime's largest airport, the Ben Gurion Airport. Sirens sounded across city settlements in the Gush Dan Metropolitan area, at the time of the attack, while shrapnel from one of the rockets severely damaged a car and one rocket impacted a parking lot in the Ben Gurion Airport.
According to Hezbollah's Military Media Unit, the Tzrifin base hosts training camps, military schools, and the military spokesperson's unit. The large base is also located 130km south of the Lebanese-Palestinian border.
Hezbollah said this operation came as part of the "Khaybar series" of operations, which aims to respond to the Israeli aggression that killed civilians and commanders in Lebanon.
In line with the same series of attacks, Hezbollah's Unmanned Air Force launched three separate drone attacks as follows:
Bilu Camp
The first targeted the Bilu Camp, a base that serves as the headquarters for the 55th Reserve Brigade of the 98th Paratroopers Division, as well as other units. The base is located just north of the Tel Nof Air Base, in Gush Dan.
At 6:00 pm, Hezbollah launched a swarm of drones at the camp, for the first time since confrontations ensued on October 8 last year, dealing precise hits to the intended targets.
Stella Maris
The second of these attacks targeted the Stella Maris Naval base, which is equipped with hardware used to monitor and detect maritime movements on the northern coast.
This attack was conducted in coordination with Hezbollah's Rocket Force, which launched a salvo of precision-guided rockets during the drone attack.
The Military Media said that the operation resulted in precise hits.
Haifa Naval Base
The third drone attack targeted the Haifa Naval Base, which included the Shayetet 7 submarine fleet and the Shayetet 3 missile warship fleet, as well as other Israeli Navy units.
At 7:10 pm, Hezbollah launched its first-ever attack on the base in this round of confrontations, dealing precise hits to targets in the base.
Troops in Metulla pummelled with various weapons
On Wednesday morning, Hezbollah fighters worked on targeting the groupings and positioned Israeli occupation forces in the Metulla settlement, opposite the border town of Kfar Kila.
After confronting Israeli invasions into nearby towns and the subsequent withdrawal of forces, Hezbollah fighters took the fight, once again, to the border settlements.
In one direct attack, at 10:40 am, Hezbollah fighters fired an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) at an Israeli Merkava tank in the Metulla settlement, destroying it and killing and injuring its crew members.
Just five minutes later, another ATGM struck an Israeli position in the same settlement. The Military Media Unit revealed that Hezbollah fighters had been monitoring the movements of occupation forces in the area, before firing an ATGM at a building utilized by Israeli troops.
The ATGM struck the building, achieving a direct hit and killing and injuring the troops inside it.
Later in the afternoon, at 4:30 pm, the Resistance fired a precision-guided rocket at the Metulla settlement, targeting an assembly point of Israeli occupation forces, causing confirmed casualties.
Drones, rockets attacks ravage Israeli troops, HQs
At 11:10 am on Wednesday, Hezbollah's Unmanned Air Force launched a one-way attack drone targeting the headquarters of a brigade subordinate to the 91st Territorial Division. The drone hit its target.
In the afternoon, the Unmanned Air Force launched two drones targeting Israeli occupation forces on the northeastern outskirts of the border town of Maroun al-Ras.
The Resistance also launched a rocket attack, using the Nour multiple rocket launcher (MRL), which has only been officially deployed in one other operation, to target an assembly point of Israeli occupation forces in the Avivim settlement, opposite the border town of Maroun al-Ras.
The short-range MLR fires short-range large-caliber rocket artillery shells, which pounded Avivim, causing extensive damage. The attack was conducted at 4:15 pm, and footage quickly emerged to show two large fires billowing from containers placed in the area.
The Resistance fired salvoes of rockets in 23 other operations, targeting Israeli occupation forces, occupied Palestinian cities, and settlements, as follows:
At 9:00 am, a salvo of rockets was fired at the Kiryat Shmona city settlement, which Hezbollah said comes in line with its previous warnings to settlers to evacuate the area.
At 9:15 am, a salvo of rockets was fired at the Sa'sa' settlement.
At 10:15 am, a salvo of rockets was fired at the Ravia base, which serves as the headquarters for the 188th Armored Brigade of the 36th Division, in the Golan.
At 11:00 am, a salvo of rockets was fired at the Kfar Szold settlement.
At 1:00 pm, a salvo of rockets was fired at Camp Kela in the Golan.
At 3:00 pm, a salvo of rockets was fired at Camp Yoav in the Golan.
At 3:15 pm. a salvo of rockets was fired at the Rosh Pina settlement near the occupied city of Safad.
Concurrently, a second salvo of rockets was fired at the Kfar Szold settlement.
At 3:25 pm, a salvo of rockets was fired at the occupied city of Safad.
At 3:45 pm, a salvo of rockets was fired at the Goren settlement.
At the same time, a salvo of rockets was fired at the Bar Yohai settlement, near Meron, which comes in line with previous warnings to settlers in the area.
At 3:50 pm, a salvo of rockets was fired at the Birya settlement, which comes in line with previous warnings to settlers in the area.
At 4:00 pm, a salvo of rockets was fired at the Meron settlement, which comes in line with previous warnings to settlers in the area.
At 4:30 pm, a salvo of rockets was fired at an assembly point of Israeli occupation forces, positioned on the eastern outskirts of the border town of Maroun al-Ras.
At 5:00 pm, a third rocket attack was launched at the Kfar Szold settlement.
At 5:30 pm, a second salvo of rockets targeted the city settlement of Kiryat Shomna.
Concurrently, a salvo of rockets was fired at an assembly point of Israeli occupation forces at the al-Marj military site.
At 6:00 pm, a long-range rocket attack targeted the Zvulun military-industrial complex, to the north of the city of Haifa.
At 6:45 pm, following the monitoring of the movement of Israeli occupation forces between the town of Kfar Kila and the Metulla settlement, Hezbollah fighters fired a salvo of rockets at enemy troops in the area.
At 8:00 pm, a second salvo of rockets targeted Israeli occupation forces in the aforementioned area in Maroun al-Ras.
At 8:15 pm, a third salvo of rockets targeted Israeli occupation forces in the same area.
At 8:50 pm, a fourth salvo of rockets targeted Israeli occupation forces positioned on the eastern outskirts of Maroun al-Ras.
At 10:50 pm, a salvo of rockets was fired at the movements of Israeli occupation forces at the southern outskirts of Maroun al-Ras.
At 11:15 pm, a salvo of rockets was fired at the movements of Israeli occupation forces at the eastern outskirts of Maroun al-Ras.
At 11:20 pm, a salvo of rockets was fired for the sixth time at the movements of Israeli occupation forces at the eastern outskirts of Maroun al-Ras.
