Venezuela’s Future Will Never Depend on What the U.S. Decides: President Maduro
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Nov. 4, 2024. Photo: teleSUR
November 5, 2024 Hour: 8:39 am
The Bolivarian nation is building an economy not based on oil and invulnerable to U.S. sanctions.
On Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro stated that the destiny and future of Venezuela will never depend on decisions made in the United States.
“We will continue with our work. Our destiny and future will never depend on what is decided in the North,” he said, referring to the 2024 U.S. presidential election.
In this context, the Bolivarian leader emphasized that his nation would not be swayed by the failed policies of Venezuelan oligarchies, regardless of whether Donald Trump or Kamala Harris is elected.
“Some think that by turning Venezuela into a colony, the country will prosper. And what about Puerto Rico? Let me ask: can you name a single country that has been intervened by the United States and is better off? Examples like Afghanistan and Libya are clear. Simply put, the fate of our people and of the Global South depends on our own hands, our work, and our effort,” Maduro highlighted.
Regarding the recent development of the Venezuelan economy, Maduro noted that tax authorities have managed to triple tax revenue over the past year thanks to the growth of the real economy.
“There is still much to do. We need to strengthen the system to prevent tax evasion,” he said, stressing that tax revenues are used to improve healthcare, education, housing construction, and social protection.
“Our focus is on the growth of a productive economy integrated with the world, an economy not based on oil and invulnerable to U.S. criminal sanctions. This is how we will face any circumstances that come our way from here on,” Maduro explained.
