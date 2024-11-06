Kenya - South Sudan Commit to Bolster Bilateral Ties
This comes after a meeting between President Ruto and his South Sudan counterpart Salva Kiir
by PERPETUA ETYANG
06 November 2024 - 20:49
In Summary
President William Ruto and his South Sudan counterpart Salva Kiir.
Kenya and South Sudan have agreed to foster bilateral relations and strong historical ties, built on fraternal bonds.
This comes after a bilateral meeting between President William Ruto and his South Sudan counterpart, Salva Kiir.
Ruto made an official visit to South Sudan on Wednesday during which the two Heads of State held High-Level bilateral discussions in Juba.
The discussions focused on issues of mutual interest where the two Presidents recalled the deep historical bonds of friendship between Kenya and South Sudan.
Ruto was honoured to host negotiations between the R-TGONU and hold-out groups to the R-ARCSS Peace Agreement.
They commended the constructive dialogue among the diverse parties to the initiative, intended to achieve tangible outcomes.
They further appreciated that parties had drafted nine protocols which have been agreed upon and initiated so far.
To finalize the mediation process, the two leaders directed the mediation team to reconvene and resolve outstanding issues within two weeks.
"The Heads of State agreed to secure the regional endorsement of the Tumaini Initiative and urge IGAD to mobilize resources and goodwill of the international community, including the TROIKA and other countries, to enable full implementation of the initiative," a joint statement read.
The two leaders further agreed to convene the 2nd session of the Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC), hosted by South Sudan, to review the progress made on agreed areas of cooperation.
On infrastructure development particularly the construction of the 11km Nadapal to Nakodok road, the two Heads of State noted that it is a vital cross-border infrastructure crucial for enhancing trade and movement between the two countries.
"The road will not only benefit our economies but also strengthen the ties between the two countries. It was noted that Kenya had secured a World Bank financing facility which was set to expire on 8th November 2024," the joint statement read in a part.
The leaders directed ministers responsible for Roads, to undertake discussions immediately with the World Bank regional office in Nairobi and agree on the way forward.
