Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Tues. Nov. 5, 2024
Listen to the Tues. Nov. 5, 2024 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the entire podcast just go to the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 11/05 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics
This episode features our PANW report with dispatches on some of the most pressing and burning issues of the day from Africa and other geopolitical regions of the world.
In the second and third hours we look in details at events in West Asia including a United Nations report on human rights violations in Palestine.
