A Meeting in Defense of National Culture and Identity
Writers and artists ratified their support to the Revolution, a just and emancipating cause
November 4, 2024 07:11:46
Marta Bonet will lead Uneac for the next five years. Photo: Juvenal Balán
"On behalf of all writers and artists, I repeat: we are here and we will be here," said Marta Bonet, president of the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba (Uneac), before Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, after listening to the words that the president addressed to the delegates to the 10th Congress of the organization, in its plenary session.
What Bonet said sums up the spirit of the meeting, which raised the analysis of both trade union concerns and the role of Cuban culture in defense of the identity and the homeland, and against cultural colonization.
In addition to the socialization of the agreements of each of the associations that make up the Union, after their work in commissions, which will serve as a platform for the work of the organization in the next five years, a deep exchange was generated.
The President's speech was followed by the closing of the conclave, which began with the announcement of six new honorary members of Uneac: Alfredo Sosabravo, Abel Prieto, Eduardo Torres Cuevas, Aurora Bosch, Frank Fernández and Carmen Solar.
The presidents of the provincial committees and associations were also presented: Dazra Novak (Writers); Mabel Sulay Castillo (Music); Marilyn Garvey (Performing Arts); Lourdes de los Santos (Cinema, Radio and Television) and Harold López Muñoz (Plastic Arts).
The Secretariat will be led by Marta Bonet as president; Magda Resik, first vice-president; vice-presidents Yuris Nórido, Eduardo Sosa and Lesbia Vent Dumois; and secretaries Alberto Marrero and Kike Quiñones.
The organization paid special tribute to Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, leader of the Cuban Revolution, to whom a small-format sculpture by sculptor José Villa Soberón was sent, with the dedication: "To you, dear Raúl, who has always been a comrade in the defense of national culture, the grateful commitment of the Union where we will continue to defend the will of Fidel, who conceived the creative act as the shield and sword of the nation."
Díaz-Canel was presented with the woodcut Honrar honra (To respect, honor), by Lesbia Vent Dumois: "Dear President: Here accompanying you in the defense of our beloved Homeland, the Union of Fidel, Raúl and Guillen; the Uneac where you have confessed to feel one more among us in the dissatisfaction and the always passionate commitment to art and literature."
The final words of the Congress were in charge of the head of Culture, Alpidio Alonso, who said that this was a meeting in defense of national culture and identity.
The writers and artists were accompanied by members of the Political Bureau, Roberto Morales Ojeda, secretary of Organization of the Central Committee, and Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, secretary general of the Central Workers' Union of Cuba; Ana María Mari Machado, vice president of the National Assembly of People's Power and the Council of State; and Miguel Barnet, honorary president of the organization, among other authorities of the country.
