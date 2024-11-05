The Strength of the Party Lies in Its Militants
Díaz-Canel reiterated the importance of the role of the Party and the need for its nuclei to function well, "that we have grassroots organizations everywhere, and that these grassroots organizations have a militancy that is really an example, a strong militancy. If there are no militants, there are no grassroots organizations with which to deploy the work of the Party, to ensure politically the economic and social processes"
The role of the grassroots organizations and the suitability of the general secretary, as well as of the cadres to lead the processes; the ideological incidence and the demand of the Party in the transformation of the problems of the center, the community and the territories, were some of the topics that were discussed, this Thursday, in the Extraordinary Plenary Session of the Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba in Camagüey.
The meeting, chaired by the First Secretary of the Central Committee and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, and also attended by the member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization, Roberto Morales Ojeda, reviewed the indications and the state of fulfillment of the agreements emanating from the six visits to the Camagüey municipalities, carried out by the highest political leadership of the country.
Everything is decided in the nucleus, that is why Díaz-Canel indicated to pay special attention to linking the cadres with the meetings of the nuclei, an action that he described as a priority. Morales Ojeda added that this is the first step towards strengthening the internal life of the organization. "The Party, as the governing body of society, has to influence the Young Communist Youth Union and the mass organizations; and to achieve this, prepared cadres are needed."
Regarding food production, it was reported that during the exercise of control of the livestock mass, more than 13,000 violations were detected, of which 95% have already been solved.
Among the most important economic items in Camagüey, with shipping responsibilities for other regions of the country, is the delivery of milk and meat to the industry, which are at 71% and 59%, respectively. Reversing this situation, the Plenary debated, depends on a good contracting process in 2025, which must be carried out case by case, peasant by peasant.
The President of the Republic also learned about the preparations of the Carlos Manuel de Céspedes sugar mill, the only one that, so far, will manufacture sugar in Camagüey, where 16 hours are being worked, and in the next few days will reach 24 hours, to conclude the repair of the mill and start the harvest on time.
He inquired about the sowing of several crops in the sugar sector, and learned how science is applied to improve the final quality of sugar, as well as in the optimization of water, other energy carriers and the delivery of energy to the National Electric System.
For his part, the Governor of Camagüey, Jorge Sutil Sarabia, presented the actions to control the Budget. He also explained the actions that have led the province to reduce the budget deficit by more than 600 million pesos, and the fight against tax evasion.
Federico Hernández Hernández, first secretary of the Party in the territory, highlighted the level of understanding and the desire of Agramontinos to contribute in the difficult conditions Cuba is going through.
At the end of the Plenary Session, the Cuban President emphasized how difficult these days are, with a deficit of fuels for distributed generation and breaks in thermal generation, the siege of the U.S. blockade on the country's sources of income and access to fuels.
In this sense, he advanced that the next Council of Ministers will approve a government program to solve the current energy situation. He pointed out the potential of renewable energies and the country's effort to acquire that technology, which will make it possible to reach in two years the clean generation goals that were proposed for 2030. Camagüey is responsible, in this first stage, for setting up two solar parks, out of a total of seven.
