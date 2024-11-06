Nation Led by Sayyed Nasrallah Cannot But be Victorious: Sheikh Qassem
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Military Media
6 Nov 2024 17:24
Hezbollah's secretary-general promises Lebanon and its Resistance victory and says the situation for the Israeli regime will become tougher in the coming days.
A nation led by great Resistance leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, will not be defeated, Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sheikh Naim Qassem, stated in an address honoring the 40th day since the martyrdom of Sayyed Nasrallah and his companions.
Sheikh Qassem stressed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin "Netanyahu does not understand that he is facing a Resistance movement that possesses essential factors of strength, including firm faith and Resistance fighters who are not afraid of death and willing to sacrifice their lives [for the cause]."
"Netanyahu's aim through his aggression on Lebanon is threefold: to end Hezbollah's existence, to occupy Lebanon (even if indirectly), and to draw a new map for the Middle East."
He explained that among the fundamental factors of the Resistance's capabilities, which allow it to confront the Israeli aggression, are "preparation, weapons, skills, and training."
"We have tens of thousands of trained fighters ready for confrontation at the borders, and we also have the necessary resources [to support them] for the long term," he asserted.
Highlighting the Israeli wars of genocide, Sheikh Qassem admitted to the Israeli Air Force's superiority in the skies, however, he highlighted the floundering performance of the occupation's ground forces, which are "facing strong resistance at the border."
Battelfield the only path to halt aggression
Sheikh Qassem stressed that "only the battlefield will stop the aggression across the border, in addition to the Israeli internal front."
He also indicated that the days ahead for the Israeli regime will be tougher than before, indicating possible military escalation against the occupation forces.
The secretary-general of Hezbollah further asserted that the Resistance will compel the enemy to seek an end to the Israeli aggression on its own terms, emphasizing, "We are focused on the battlefield, not on political manoeuvres."
Regarding the results of the US elections, Sheikh Qassem said, "Hezbollah does not base its plans on the US elections, as they are of no value to us."
He explained that "the strength of the Resistance lies in its continuity despite the military disparities," underscoring that "our one and only choice is to prevent the occupation from achieving the objectives of its aggression."
"In our vocabulary, there is only the continuation of resistance, endurance, patience, and remaining in the field until victory. We cannot be defeated."
Netanyahu will be defeated
Furthermore, Sheikh Qassem confirmed that "Netanyahu cannot win; he will be defeated," explaining that "when the enemy decides to stop the aggression, it will be through indirect negotiations."
Noting the diplomatic efforts of Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Sheikh Qassem said the top Lebanese official is carrying the banner of political Resistance.
He explained that negotiations are based on two main points: "Stopping the aggression and ensuring that the ceiling of negotiations is the full protection of Lebanese sovereignty."
Lebanese Army should take responsibility for Batroun incident
Commenting on the Batroun incident, Sheikh Qassem said, "This violation is a major insult to Lebanon and a violation of its sovereignty."
On Friday, Israeli occupation forces infiltrated the northern city of Batroun and abducted a civilian sea captain.
He called on the Lebanese Army to protect the maritime borders and issue a statement clarifying the reasons behind this incident.
He urged the Lebanese Army to hold the UNIFIL forces, particularly those from Germany, accountable for the maritime violation in Batroun, seeing that German UNIFIL members are responsible for patroling the coasts of Lebanon and occupied Palestine to prevent such violations.
Homage to Sayyed Nasrallah
Before delving into the latest domestic and regional developments, Sheikh Qassem, paid homage to martyr Sayyed Nasrallah and other Resistance leaders, seeing that this Wednesday marks the 40th day since his assassination by Israeli warplanes.
He is the epitome of a noble, great leader who sacrificed his life in the path of Allah. He has made tremendous contributions and continues to be a model for others. He is a courageous and inspirational leader, a scholar in the school of Wilayah, and a beacon for the liberation of Palestine. His words light up the path of guidance, and his stances embody the path of dignified life. He has won the hearts of people across the world as a symbol of Resistance. Our Imam, the leader Ayatollah Khamenei, may Allah protect him, described him as 'incomparable,' a truly great acknowledgment.
Secretary-General of Hezbollah Sheikh Naim Qassem on martyr leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah
"Our leader built a Resistance party founded on the principles of true Islamic teachings, following the path of Wilayah as an intrinsic part of faith and upright living," Sheikh Naim added.
"He built a party that brings together all segments of society — young and old, men and women, the elderly and the disabled," the Secretary-General underlined.
"It is the party of the free, the resistors, the honorable, the intellectuals, the workers, and anyone who can be an inseparable part of this great movement he established," he said.
"Hezbollah is a party that works for the building of the homeland and resists the Israeli enemy. It has an organized structure and extends across all fields: cultural, political, jihadist, social, educational, and even healthcare," he explained.
Resistance within this party is based on a solid foundation of numbers, strength, expertise, faith, courage, and the ability to challenge the fiercest of enemies. It has revived us in our lives and will continue to do so in our deaths. As Allah said, 'And do not say of those who are killed in the way of Allah, 'They are dead.' Rather, they are alive, but you do not perceive it.' The Resistance will live on with us, and we will carry on its legacy. It will only grow and become stronger.
Sheikh Naim Qassem in an address marking 40 days since the martyrdom of Sayyed Nasrallah
Addressing Sayyed Nasrallah directly, Sheikh Qassem said, "Our leader, I know that you find comfort in us mentioning your close companions, those who stood with you and were martyred on this path alongside you."
"Among them are Sayyed Abbas al-Mousawi, our previous Secretary-General, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, the great leader and your loyal companion, who was always by your side; Hajj Imad Mughniyeh, the commander of victories; Sayyed Mustafa Badreddine, Sayyed Fouad Shukr, Hajj Ibrahim Aqil, Hajj Ali Karaki, Hajj Hassan Laqees, Sheikh Ragheb, Sheikh Nabil, and all the other leaders, fighters, and martyrs," Sheikh Qassem said, highlighting the Resistance's deep heritage.
"A people and Resistance led by Sayyed Nasrallah will achieve victory with heads held high," he added.
"A nation led by His Eminence Sayyed [Hassan Nasrallah], may God bless him, will reach its goals with heads held high. A nation that pledged allegiance to Imam Hussein will defeat its enemies. The era of defeats is long gone and the time of victories has come, and we will come out victorious, even if after some time," he concluded.
