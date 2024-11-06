Niger Strikes Deal to Buy Russian Satellites, Radars
Niger signed a deal with Glavkosmos, a subsidiary of Russia's Roscosmos space agency, to purchase three satellites aimed at enhancing security in the Sahel nation and its neighboring countries.
Niger has reached an agreement with the Russian space firm Glavkosmos on Friday to purchase and deploy a communications satellite, a remote sensing satellite, and a defense and security radar system.
This collaboration, stemming from talks in Mali in September, entails coordination between the Alliance of Sahel States (AES)—which includes Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso—and Glavkosmos, a subsidiary of the Russian state corporation Roskosmos.
Announced by Mali’s Economy and Finance Minister Alousseni Sanou, the AES initiative will include a communications satellite designed to improve internet access in remote areas, as well as an observation satellite to bolster border security, manage natural resources, and aid in disaster response efforts.
Niger’s Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Sidi Mohamed Raliou, highlighted that these new initiatives are centered on achieving sovereignty in space-based communication and defense. Their goal is to enable the three AES nations to gain strategic control over their data and satellite operations.
“We have agreed with the Russian company on the acquisition of these three satellites for a period of four years,” the Nigerien Minister announced on Friday, noting Mali finalized its agreement the previous day.
Raliou noted that the production of the satellites will take four years, during which Glavkosmos will provide similar equipment for rent. He added that local engineers, officials, and students from the participating nations will receive training to manage and operate the equipment.
He said, “There will also be a main station. We requested that the command center of these satellites should be in Africa, in one of our three countries,” adding that “at the end of this project, the three countries will be able to control their communication satellites themselves and manage them as they please.”
It's important to note that Glavkosmos specializes in coordinating Russian space activities and serves as the official provider of remote sensing data gathered by Russian satellites.
Additionally, Niger signed an agreement on Tuesday with Starlink, the satellite internet division of SpaceX, to enhance high-speed internet access across the country. Raliou mentioned that the deal, signed in Niamey, is designed to improve connectivity and bolster digital security.
Starlink's satellites already provide coverage in Niger, facilitating access for schools, businesses, universities, healthcare services, and agriculture. Under the agreement, Starlink will deploy its terminals across the country, improving internet access in remote and underserved regions.
