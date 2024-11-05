The World with Cuba, Once Again at the UN
The draft resolution Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. against Cuba will be voted today by the United Nations General Assembly
Author: Elson Concepción Pérez | internet@granma.cu
October 30, 2024 11:10:09
The economic blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba prevents the island from trading with neighboring countries, forcing it to resort to more distant markets, which considerably affects its performance. Photo: Ricardo López Hevia
The draft resolution Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. against Cuba will be voted today by the United Nations General Assembly.
The international community will surely witness the almost unanimous condemnation of this silent genocide by an empire that intends to subdue those who inhabit the island.
The immoral blockade and the incorporation in the spurious list of State sponsors of terrorism have caused losses for Cuba, only between March 2023 and February 2024, of more than 5 billion dollars.
On the previous day, 31 nations pronounced themselves in favor of the lifting of this unjust policy. Mexico's representative to the UN, Héctor Vasconcelos, said that it is time to open a new chapter and allow Cuba to participate fully in the global community, "without the restrictions imposed by this unjust and inhuman blockade".
Today the world will witness how, once again, little or nothing matters to the government in power in the White House, what is decided in the General Assembly, since it could and still can use its prerogatives to, at least, suspend the 243 measures that its predecessor, Donald Trump, adopted a few days before leaving the presidential premises, and, above all, to abolish the cynical action of including Cuba among the countries that sponsor terrorism.
The international community has its say, and someday it will have to be taken into account.
