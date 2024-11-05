Cuba and Iran to Expand Cooperation Ties
Diaz-Canel received Dr. Seyed Sattar Hashemi, Minister of Communication and Information Technology of the Islamic Republic of Iran
November 5, 2024 11:11:33
In the context of the inauguration of the Havana International Fair, the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, met with Dr. Seyed Sattar Hashemi, Minister of Communication and Information Technology of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
The Head of State told him about his visit to the Iranian ExpoCuba stand, "very well represented by a group of important businessmen," in whom he observed, he said, "a great willingness to work together with Cuba."
"We are very interested in developing joint businesses of mutual benefit, that there is a presence of Iranian companies with their products in the Cuban domestic market," he said.
He expressed the willingness to carry out joint productions that take advantage of the installed capacities that are not being used in Cuba, as well as to expand cooperation in the biotechnological and biopharmaceutical industry, and pointed out the potential for exchange "in the field of telecommunications."
He thanked the presence of Iranian businessmen in such difficult circumstances for the Island; and also the historic support in the fight against the economic blockade of the U.S. Government.
"Thank you very much for the time you have dedicated to us," replied the visiting Minister, who assured Díaz-Canel that he was the bearer of a warm greeting from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian "for you and for all the people of Cuba."
Regarding his stay, he affirmed that he felt like "in our own home, talking with our own brothers."
