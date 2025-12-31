Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on Milwaukee Radio Program "The Grass in Greener" Discussing the Pentagon Bombing of Nigeria, the Role of the AES Alliance and the Continuing Threats by Imperialism
To listen to this program in its entirety just click on the following link: https://soundcloud.com/user-240416425/2025-12-30a
Listen to Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, being interviewed on the "Grass is Greener" radio program broadcast over W-XRW 104.1 FM in Milwaukee.
Abayomi Azikiwe discusses the United States bombing of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the efforts of the AES states, among other issues.
The show is hosted by Babette Grunow and Gary Grass.
