Israel Recognizes Somaliland, Citing Abraham Accords Framework
December 26, 2025
By Palestine Chronicle Staff
Israel has formally recognized Somaliland as an independent state, framing the move as part of a broader normalization.
Israel has formally recognized the Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, following the signing of a joint declaration by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, and Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdallah.
In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the move was framed as part of the regional normalization framework known as the Abraham Accords, launched under US President Donald Trump. Netanyahu described the recognition as a “historic step,” congratulating President Abdallah and praising his leadership and what he termed a commitment to “stability and peace.”
Netanyahu also invited the Somaliland president to visit Israel. In response, Abdallah welcomed the recognition and praised Netanyahu’s role in advancing “regional peace,” despite Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza.
https://twitter.com/Abdirahmanirro/status/2004558807561552366
The statement also credited Foreign Minister Sa’ar, as well as Mossad chief David Barnea and the agency’s leadership, for their role in facilitating the agreement.
According to the announcement, Israel plans to rapidly expand relations with Somaliland, including cooperation in agriculture, health, technology, and economic development, as part of a broader push to deepen ties following formal recognition.
Israeli Ambitions in the Horn of Africa
Somaliland hosts a major Emirati military presence at Berbera, developed by the United Arab Emirates as part of its expanding regional footprint across the Horn of Africa and the southern Red Sea.
The base has played a central role in Abu Dhabi’s efforts to project power across key maritime chokepoints and to support operations linked to Yemen, including attempts to curb the operational reach of Ansar Allah and reduce Saudi exposure along critical shipping lanes—developments that directly benefit the Israeli occupation.
US military planners have long viewed Somaliland as a potential fallback logistics hub near the Bab al-Mandab strait, particularly as Ansar Allah’s regional influence expands. Israeli security officials have also reportedly sought access and intelligence cooperation in the area as part of a broader effort to monitor Red Sea traffic and resistance-aligned movements operating across Yemen and the Horn of Africa.
https://twitter.com/SuppressedNws1/status/2004575082962936126
In this context, recognition of Somaliland aligns with an emerging security architecture that provides political cover for an already entrenched military and intelligence presence.
By formalizing ties, Israel positions itself alongside Washington and Abu Dhabi in shaping Red Sea security arrangements aimed at controlling maritime routes, constraining Ansar Allah’s reach, and reinforcing a regional bloc stretching from occupied Palestine to East Africa.
The declaration echoes the logic underpinning the Abraham Accords, which linked diplomatic normalization to deeper security and intelligence coordination. Seen through this lens, Somaliland’s recognition is less an isolated diplomatic gesture than a consolidation of overlapping US, Israeli, and Emirati strategic interests at a critical geopolitical crossroads.
Strategic Value
Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991, has reportedly offered the United States access to a strategic military base near the Red Sea and agreements on critical minerals in exchange for international recognition.
Recognition could strengthen US strategic positioning in the region, particularly as Ansar Allah continues to target international shipping linked to the US, Israel, and other allies involved in the Gaza war. The UAE, a close US partner, already operates both a port and a military airstrip in Berbera.
https://twitter.com/Gobannimo/status/2004554319413280786
At the same time, such a move would complicate US security cooperation with Somalia, where American forces have long supported counterterrorism operations against Islamic State and al-Qaeda affiliates.
United States Africa Command Deputy Commander John Brennan reiterated this week that countering extremist groups remains the military’s primary mission in East Africa, describing it as “the biggest investment that we have.”
While US Ambassador Richard Riley and other officials have met with Somaliland leaders to discuss shared interests in the Horn of Africa, the State Department has emphasized that Washington is not engaged in formal discussions on recognizing Somaliland, reiterating US support for Somalia’s “territorial integrity, which includes Somaliland.”
(PC, Al Mayadeen, Israeli media)
No comments:
Post a Comment