Doumbouya Wins Guinea's Presidential Election
This photo taken on Nov. 11, 2025 shows Mamady Doumbouya (L) attending an official launch ceremony of the Simandou iron ore and infrastructure project held at the port of Morebaya, Forecariah Prefecture, Guinea. Guinea's transitional President Mamady Doumbouya won the presidential election held on Dec. 28, according to provisional results released Tuesday by the General Directorate of Elections. (Xinhua/Zhang Jian)
CONAKRY, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- Guinea's transitional President Mamady Doumbouya won the presidential election held on Dec. 28, according to provisional results released Tuesday by the General Directorate of Elections.
Provisional results indicated that Doumbouya secured 86.72 percent of the votes, winning by a wide margin over the other eight candidates.
