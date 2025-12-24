Russia–China Ties Reach Historic High: Russian Ambassador to China
By Shen Sheng and Chen Zishuai
Dec 24, 2025 12:23 AM
Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov delivers a speech at the Ambassador Forum hosted by the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China on December 23, 2025. Photo: courtesy of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China.
Russia-China relations have reached a historic high and have become a model of constructive interaction between major powers in the 21st century, Igor Morgulov, Russian ambassador to China, said on Tuesday at the Ambassador Forum hosted by the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China.
In 2026, Russia and China will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the strategic partnership of coordination.
The ambassador cited a Confucian saying about the significance of 30 years, calling it "a symbolic milestone," Igor Morgulov said. "In terms of both depth and mutual trust, Russia-China relations have reached an all-time high—an unprecedented level—and continue to develop in a steady and dynamic manner. They have become a model of constructive interaction between major countries in the 21st century."
Morgulov mentioned that July 16 next year will mark the 25th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, a foundational document underpinning bilateral relations. Initially valid for 20 years, it expired in 2021 and was successfully extended for five years. "There is no doubt that this treaty, which has retained strong vitality over 25 years, will complete its second renewal next year and embark on another five-year journey," he said.
The ambassador also described the mutual visa-free travel policy as a "milestone" in bilateral ties over the past year. He said the policy has significantly boosted people-to-people exchanges, with immediate results reflected in tourism data.
"I believe visa-free travel will not only promote tourism but also deepen exchanges between our peoples," he said, inviting attendees to visit Russia to experience its landscapes and cuisine in the multiethnic country. He added that the policy opens broader prospects for strengthening bilateral ties.
Morgulov said that in many corners of the world, emerging economies are rising and achieving remarkable accomplishments across various fields. "In this historical process, Russia and China play a crucial role as firm advocates of a truly multipolar world. Our strategic coordination constitutes a stabilizing factor in global politics," he said.
On the Ukraine crisis, Morgulov said China has called on all parties to create conditions for a peaceful settlement rather than escalating tensions. "We are deeply grateful to our Chinese friends for maintaining a consistently prudent position," he said.
He also stressed that Russia respects China's core interests, including its position on the Taiwan question, and added that Moscow has repeatedly urged Tokyo to halt remilitarization and return to the genuine pacifism enshrined in Japan's constitution.
No comments:
Post a Comment