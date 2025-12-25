Nigeria Sokoto AFRICOM Airstrike Appears to Have Been Carried Out with the Support of the Neo-colonial Regime in Abuja
By Daily Trust
Fri, 26 Dec 2025 2:55:15 WAT
The Federal Government has reacted to the airstrikes which the United States launched in the North West.
On Thursday night, President Donald Trump announced that a deadly operation had been carried out against terrorists in Nigeria.
Trump had boasted that the numerous strikes were perfect, “as only the United States is capable of doing”.
AFRICOM, which carries out US operations in Africa, had said the airstrikes were launched at the request of Nigeria.
In a statement on Friday morning, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the airstrikes were launched as part of efforts to address the persistent threat of terrorism and violent extremism.
Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, spokesperson of the Ministry, said the action was taken to protect lives.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria confirms that Nigerian authorities remain engaged in structured security cooperation with international partners, including the United States of America, in addressing the persistent threat of terrorism and violent extremism. This has led to precision hits on terrorist targets in Nigeria by air strikes in the North West.”
“In line with established international practice and bilateral understandings, this cooperation includes the exchange of intelligence, strategic coordination, and other forms of support consistent with international law, mutual respect for sovereignty, and shared commitments to regional and global security.
“Nigeria reiterates that all counter-terrorism efforts are guided by the primacy of protecting civilian lives, safeguarding national unity, and upholding the rights and dignity of all citizens, irrespective of faith or ethnicity. Terrorist violence in any form whether directed at Christians, Muslims, or other communities remains an affront to Nigeria’s values and to international peace and security.
“The Federal Government continues to work closely with its partners through established diplomatic and security channels to weaken terrorist networks, disrupt their financing and logistics, and prevent cross-border threats, while strengthening Nigeria’s own security institutions and intelligence capabilities.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to engage relevant partners and keep the public informed through appropriate official channels.”
