Over 7,000 Flee North Darfur as Displacement Surges in South Kordofan
28 December 2025
Civilians flee South Kordofan's Kadugli on Dec 24, 2025
December 28, 2025 (KARNOI, North Darfur) – The UN International Organization for Migration (IOM) revealed on Sunday that more than 7,000 people have fled areas in western North Darfur, as thousands more continue to be displaced from Dilling and Kadugli in South Kordofan.
On Saturday, the Sudan Doctors Network reported that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) killed 200 people, including women and children, on an ethnic basis in Ambara and Abu Gamra in North Darfur, and Sirba in West Darfur.
In a statement, the IOM reported the “flight of 7,075 people from Ambara and the villages of Dronk, Salam Alaik, and Gali Bora in Karnoi due to escalating security tensions.”
The organization noted that these individuals have been displaced to locations within the Ambara and Karnoi localities, while the situation remains tense and unstable.
Since December 24, the RSF has launched attacks on sites in Sirba and the towns of Ambara, Abu Gamra, and Karnoi, despite these areas sheltering thousands of displaced persons.
The forces are seeking to control areas of western North Darfur to tighten their grip on the region, amid expectations of further attacks in the coming days on remaining towns along the border with Chad.
The IOM also stated that 3,100 people fled Kadugli city due to insecurity, displacing to various locations in Talodi, Abu Karshola, and Habila, as well as Sheikan in North Darfur and areas in White Nile state. Additionally, 780 individuals were displaced from Dilling due to worsening insecurity.
Humanitarian conditions in Dilling and Kadugli have deteriorated significantly due to the prolonged siege imposed on civilians by the RSF and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N). This has led to famine in Dilling, while Kadugli faces similar dire conditions.
Both the SPLM-N and the RSF periodically launch artillery and drone strikes on Kadugli and Dilling. Both groups have also issued warnings of imminent invasions while committing violations against those attempting to flee the two cities.
No comments:
Post a Comment