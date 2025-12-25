Nigeria Confirms AFRICOM Bombing of the Northwest Region
By Our Correspondents
December 26, 2025
The Nigerian Government, on Friday, confirmed that it remains engaged in structured security cooperation with international partners, including the United States, to address terrorism and violent extremism, following air strikes on terrorist targets in the North West.
A statement issued, on Friday, by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that the action resulted from ongoing intelligence collaboration and strategic coordination with partners.
According to the Ministry, the cooperation has led to precision hits on terrorist targets in Nigeria by air strikes in the North West.
It explained that the collaboration follows international practice and bilateral understandings, including intelligence sharing and strategic coordination, while respecting Nigeria’s sovereignty and international law.
The statement reads in part, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria confirms that Nigerian authorities remain engaged in structured security cooperation with international partners, including the United States of America, in addressing the persistent threat of terrorism and violent extremism.
“In line with established international practice and bilateral understandings, this cooperation includes the exchange of intelligence, strategic coordination, and other forms of support consistent with international law, mutual respect for sovereignty, and shared commitments to regional and global security,” the Ministry stated.
The government stressed that protecting civilians remains central to all counter terrorism efforts.
“Nigeria reiterates that all counter terrorism efforts are guided by the primacy of protecting civilian lives, safeguarding national unity, and upholding the rights and dignity of all citizens, irrespective of faith or ethnicity,” the statement said.
It added that terrorist violence against any group remains unacceptable.
“Terrorist violence in any form whether directed at Christians, Muslims, or other communities remains an affront to Nigeria’s values and to international peace and security,” the Ministry said.
The Ministry further noted that Nigeria continues to work with partners to weaken terrorist networks, disrupt their funding and logistics, and prevent cross border threats, while strengthening national security and intelligence capacity.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it will continue to engage relevant partners and keep the public informed through official channels.
The confirmation comes as the United States says it will be sending additional support to northern states to bolster surveillance, security operations and counter-terror efforts after the recent military action.
Following that, President Donald Trump on Christmas night ordered United States airstrikes against ISIS militants operating in North West Nigeria, accusing the group of carrying out deadly attacks against Christians.
No comments:
Post a Comment