Remains of King Nyuserre’s Valley Temple Uncovered in Abusir
Nevine El-Aref , Friday 12 Dec 2025
A major archaeological discovery has emerged from the Abusir necropolis, where the Italian mission working at Abu Ghurab has uncovered extensive remains of the Valley Temple belonging to the solar complex of King Nyuserre, one of the Fifth Dynasty’s most prominent rulers.
The mission, led by Massimiliano Nuzzolo and Rossana Perilli of the Universities of Turin and Naples, revealed more than half of the long-lost structure—an unprecedented achievement in the study of Egypt’s sun temples. The excavation confirms that the newly discovered building remains are a monumental complex exceeding 1,000 square metres, distinguished by a unique architectural plan that places it among the most significant valley temples in the ancient Memphis region.
Mohamed Ismail Khaled, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, described the find as a “milestone” in the exploration of Egypt’s Fifth Dynasty, noting that this temple is only one of two sun temples that have been definitively identified to date. He recalled that German Egyptologist Ludwig Borchardt first pinpointed the site in 1901, but high groundwater levels prevented excavation for more than a century.
Recent work has now revealed the temple’s entrance, which had been buried beneath nearly 1.2 metres of Nile silt. Archaeologists uncovered the original floor, the base of a limestone column, and parts of a granite column believed to have belonged to the structure’s main entrance portico. Additional finds include segments of the original stone casing lining the passage between the entrance and the causeway, as well as several architectural elements still in their original positions, including granite doorframes and lintels.
According to Nuzzolo, last season’s excavation yielded a complete quartzite gateway in excellent condition, along with the remains of an internal staircase leading to the roof, suggesting the presence of a secondary entrance in the temple’s northwestern sector. Current excavations have also brought to light a sloping ramp that likely connected the temple to the Nile or one of its ancient branches. Early evidence indicates that the temple extends northward, consistent with the architectural layout of Fifth Dynasty royal complexes such as the Valley Temple of King Sahure.
The mission also uncovered an array of artefacts, including two wooden pieces from the ancient Egyptian game Senet, regarded as a precursor to modern board games like chess.
Perilli highlighted the discovery of a massive stone threshold inscribed with a hieroglyphic calendar detailing the temple’s religious festivals, as well as references to King Nyuserre himself. The team also found finely carved limestone fragments and a considerable quantity of pottery spanning from the end of the Old Kingdom to the early Middle Kingdom, with most pieces dating to the First Intermediate Period.
Preliminary research suggests that after the temple fell out of use as a royal cult site, it was repurposed as a small settlement inhabited during the First Intermediate Period. This transformation offers rare insights into daily life in the Memphis region during a period often regarded as poorly documented.
The Italian mission is set to continue its work in upcoming seasons, aiming to reveal further details of this significant archaeological site and enhance the understanding of how sun temples developed and functioned in ancient Egypt.
