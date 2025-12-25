US Confirms Sokoto as Target of Imperialist Strikes
By Seun Adeuyi
Fri, 26 Dec 2025 2:15:47 WAT
The United States has confirmed that the operation it launched against "terrorists" in Nigeria took place in Sokoto.
President Donald Trump had announced that the US bombed terrorists in North-West Nigeria.
However, the exact location of the incident was unknown as the American leader did not give further details.
The Nigerian authorities did not also comment on the operation.
But a resident of Jabo town in Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto, told Daily Trust that an explosive device burst into flames in the area, sending residents into panic mode.
“I was at home when we heard a loud sound which shook some of our houses. Immediately the explosive object hit the ground at the outskirt of Jabo town, it burst into fire,” an eyewitness, Attahiru Madawaki Jabo, had told our reporter.
Giving an update on the attack, the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), which is responsible for US military operations on the continent, identified the particular North-West State where it struck.
In a series of posts on X, AFRICOM said the airstrikes were launched based on requests of the Nigerian government.
“AFRICOM conducted a strike at the request of Nigerian authorities in Sokoto State killing multiple ISIS terrorists. Lethal strikes against ISIS demonstrate the strength of our military and our commitment to eliminating terrorist threats against Americans at home and abroad.”
“At the direction of the President of the United States and the Secretary of War, and in coordination with Nigerian authorities, U.S. Africa Command conducted strikes against ISIS terrorists in Nigeria on Dec. 25, 2025, in Sokoto State.”
