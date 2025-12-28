Gumi Condemns US Strikes in Nigeria as “Neo-Crusade War”, Urges Collaboration with Türkiye, China, Pakistan Instead
BusinessDay
December 26, 2025
Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi
Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has criticised the US airstrikes on terrorist camps in north-western Nigeria, calling it a “neo-Crusade war against Islam”. He is also urging the Federal Government to halt military cooperation with the US.
Gumi argued on his Facebook page while reacting to the Christmas day strikes on terrorists in Sokoto that while annihilating terrorists is an Islamic obligation, such actions should be undertaken by “clean, holy hands” rather than foreign powers with a history of killing innocent civilians.
“As a principle, no nation should allow its land to be a theater of war. And no nation should allow its neighbors to be their enemies,” the Islamic scholar wrote. “If Nigeria wants military assistance, China, Turkey, and Pakistan can do the job effectively. The US involvement in Nigeria will attract the real anti-US forces, making our land the theater of war.”
He argued that the USA’s involvement in Nigeria, citing coming to ‘protect Christians’, will ultimately polarise the nation and infringe on its sovereignty.
He questioned the focus on Sokoto, a largely Muslim area, and suggested Nigeria seek assistance from “neutral countries” like China, Turkey, and Pakistan instead. Gumi emphasised that dropping bombs isn’t enough to tackle terrorism; Nigeria needs serious ground operations, which it has sufficient personnel to carry out.
He called on all villages affected by the strikes to upload videos and pictures of any casualties involved, adding that the matter will be widely discussed in the run-up to the 2027 elections in Nigeria.
The US strikes targeted Islamic State militants in north-western Nigeria, with President Donald Trump stating they were responsible for killing Christians. However, Nigeria’s government and some analysts say the security crisis affects both Christians and Muslims, and the US involvement could polarise the nation .
