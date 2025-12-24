DPRK New Hotels Inaugurated in Samjiyon Tourist Resort
On the direct initiative and under the energetic leadership of the great Workers’ Party of Korea Central Committee, modern hotels have been newly built and inaugurated in the city of Samjiyon, whose attractive appearance undergoes a change for the better as a typical mountainous city in the northern part of the DPRK and a distinctive all-season mountainous tourist resort.
The hotels, which have special architectural beauty and distinctive service functions and which were built in good harmony with the magnificence of nature in the Paektu area, along with the symbolic names peculiar to the Samjiyon area such as Sobaeksu, Ikal, Potnamu and Chongbong, are the proud creations in the present era which have opened up a new phase of public service centres in all aspects of content and form.
Inauguration ceremonies of five hotels newly built in the Samjiyon Tourist Resort took place on December 20 and 21.
The respected Comrade Kim Jong Un attended the inauguration ceremony of the Ikal and Milyong hotels on December 20.
When he arrived, all the participants raised stormy cheers looking up to him who is bringing earlier the rosy future of Korean-style socialism with his untiring thinking and devotion out of a fervent desire to make the Koreans the most dignified and happiest people in the world.
Present at the ceremonies were officials of ministries, national agencies and armed forces organs, officials in Samjiyon City and employees of the hotels.
Speeches were made at the ceremonies.
Referring to the painstaking efforts made by Kim Jong Un to bring about a great transformation in the Paektu area, where beautiful scenes which it is impossible to create only with the mystery of nature, are unfolding, the speakers said that the hotels are the meaningful creations heralding the emergence of a large tourist zone covering Mt Paektu, Mt Pukphothae and Mt Namphothae.
Expressing their belief that Samjiyon City will soon be renowned as an attractive mountainous tourist area and a recreational resort for the people, they declared the completion of the hotels.
Then ceremonies were held to commemorate the inauguration of the hotels.
Kim Jong Un, together with the participants, went round the hotels.
Going round the bedrooms, cosy recreational spaces in the interior and commercial and public catering facilities of the hotels, he said that all elements are at a high level in terms of practicality, diversity and formative art, preserving their own attractiveness and that he was pleased to see such wonderful public service facilities built in the city.
Referring to the importance of the hotels’ position and role in creating the tourism culture of the country and promoting its tourism, he said that service facilities are important in developing tourism, but the main thing is the quality of service. He called on the hotels to direct primary efforts to increasing service capacity and improving professional qualifications of service workers.
To this end, it arises as an essential task to further expand and strengthen the national system of training professional service workers, he said, stressing the need to proactively develop new kinds of services capable of fully satisfying the customers’ different needs.
He expressed his unshakable will to turn Samjiyon into an innovative, highly civilized and more wonderful city representing the tourism culture of the country, noting that it is just a clear proof of the ever-growing ideal of our people and our state’s potential for development to build the entities of modern civilization in tourist attractions on a large scale, while steadily writing new pages of history of radical development and transformation in different parts of the capital and the regions.
Expressing expectation and belief that the officials and employees of the hotels would achieve successes in their work, he wished the hotels prosperity.
Inauguration ceremonies of the Sobaeksu, Chongbong and Potnamu hotels took place on December 21.
The participants in the ceremonies went round smart rooms capable of satisfying various tastes of guests, different service facilities providing abundant cultural living environments, indoor and outdoor spas arousing sweet feelings and giving fresh vitality in all seasons and other parts of the hotels.
They fully experienced the eye-opening reality of the country which is undergoing transformation with each passing year thanks to the noble intention and determined efforts of Kim Jong Un, who is absolutely subordinating everything to the good of the people, and the lively vibration of new civilization coming closer to the people’s life.
The completion of modern hotels demonstrating the dynamic changes in the city of Samjiyon vividly shows the high spirit of the state, which is advancing steadily towards a high stage of comprehensive rejuvenation and development under the great leadership of Kim Jong Un, and the bright prospect of the Mt Paektu area which will shine more brilliantly as a world-renowned scenic spot.
KCNA
