RSF Drone Strike Targets General Intelligence HQs in South Kordofan
By Al Mayadeen English
24 Dec 2025 01:31
Rapid Support Forces drones targeted the General Intelligence Service headquarters in Kadugli, South Kordofan, causing limited damage, while a separate strike killed at least four civilians.
Rapid Support Forces (RSF) drones targeted the headquarters of Sudan’s General Intelligence Service in Kadugli, the capital of South Kordofan, on Tuesday.
According to a military source, the aerial attack on the intelligence facility resulted in “limited” damage.
Civilian killed in Kadugli
Meanwhile, press reports indicated that drones involved in the attack on Kadugli also struck a civilian vehicle elsewhere in the city, leading to the killing of at least four people.
Kadugli has been besieged by the RSF for around a year and a half, and famine was declared in the area in early November. The city lies in South Kordofan, a region that has become a focal point of the conflict as the RSF pushes eastward following its late-October capture of El Fasher, the Sudanese army’s last major stronghold in Darfur.
War crimes reported in El Fasher
Meanwhile, the United Nations has warned that following the fall of El Fasher on October 26, 2025, after a 540-day siege, RSF and allied forces reportedly committed atrocities and ethnically motivated violations, including:
Killings, torture, and summary executions
Arbitrary detention of civilians
Widespread and systematic use of rape and sexual violence as weapons of war
Attacks on healthcare facilities, including the killing of patients and the denial of medical care
Direct assaults on humanitarian workers and aid blockades
Violence Expands in Kordofan Region
