Somalia, Egypt, Turkiye Condemn 'Israel' Recognition of Somaliland
By Al Mayadeen English
26 Dec 2025 22:56
Somalia, Egypt, Turkiye, and Djibouti reject and condemn the Israeli occupation's recognition of Somaliland, reaffirming support for Somalia’s unity and sovereignty.
The foreign ministers of Somalia, Egypt, Turkey, and Djibouti on Friday strongly condemned “Israel’s” recognition of Somaliland as a “sovereign state”, affirming their complete rejection of the move, according to a statement issued by Egypt’s Foreign Ministry.
The ministry said the position was conveyed during a joint phone call between the four foreign ministers, during which “the ministers affirmed their total rejection and condemnation of Israel’s recognition of the Somaliland region.”
The statement stressed the ministers’ “full support for the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Somalia, and their complete rejection of any unilateral measures that could undermine Somali sovereignty or erode the foundations of stability in the country”.
It is worth noting that the occupation regime government is the first to recognize Somaliland globally.
Backing of Somalia
They also emphasized “support for Somalia’s legitimate state institutions, and rejection of any attempts to impose parallel entities that contradict the unity of the Somali state,” the statement added.
The Somali government has consistently rejected any recognition of Somaliland, insisting it is an inseparable part of Somali territory. In a previous official statement, the federal government in Mogadishu said that any attempt to recognize the region as an independent state threatens Somalia’s unity and sovereignty and constitutes a violation of international law.
This comes after the Israeli occupation officially recognized the Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, following the signing of a joint declaration between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, and Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdallah.
Regional normalization bid
The announcement was made by the Prime Minister’s Office, which said the declaration reflects the spirit of the regional normalization agreements, also known as the Abraham Accords, signed at the initiative of US President Donald Trump. Netanyahu congratulated the Somaliland president on what he described as a "historic step," praising his leadership and "commitment to stability and peace."
Netanyahu also invited President Abdallah to pay an official visit to occupied Palestine. In response, the Somaliland leader thanked the prime minister for the recognition and expressed appreciation for what he described as Netanyahu’s efforts in "promoting regional peace" as he carries out a genocide in Gaza.
The statement said Netanyahu extended his thanks to Foreign Minister Sa’ar, as well as to Mossad chief David Barnea and the agency’s leadership for their role in advancing the agreement.
According to the announcement, the Israeli occupation plans to immediately expand relations with Somaliland through broad cooperation in agriculture, health, technology, and economic development, as part of a wider push to deepen ties following the formal recognition.
Israeli ambitions in Horn of Africa
Somaliland hosts a major Emirati military presence at Berbera, developed by the UAE as part of its broader regional footprint stretching from the Horn of Africa to the southern Red Sea. The base has played a central role in Abu Dhabi’s efforts to project power across maritime chokepoints and to support operations linked to Yemen, including attempts to restrict the operational depth of Ansar Allah and limit Saudi Arabia’s exposure along critical shipping lanes, which greatly benefits the Israeli occupation.
US military planners have also long viewed Somaliland as a strategic fallback and logistics hub near the Bab al-Mandab strait, especially to protect their interests as Ansar Allah grows. Israeli security officials, meanwhile, have reportedly sought access and intelligence cooperation in the area as part of a wider push to monitor Red Sea traffic and resistance-aligned movements operating across Yemen and the Horn of Africa.
The recognition of Somaliland aligns with this emerging security architecture, effectively granting political cover to an already entrenched military and intelligence reality. By formalizing relations, the Israeli regime positions itself alongside Washington and Abu Dhabi in shaping Red Sea security arrangements that aim to control maritime routes, constrain Ansar Allah’s reach, and reinforce a regional bloc extending from occupied Palestine to East Africa.
The declaration also echoes the logic of the "Abraham Accords," backed by Trump, which linked diplomatic normalization with deeper security and intelligence integration. In this context, Somaliland’s recognition is less than an isolated diplomatic gesture and more as a strategic consolidation of overlapping US, Israeli, and Emirati interests at a critical geopolitical crossroads.
