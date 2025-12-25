Nigeria Bombed by Pentagon; Explosions Reported in Sokoto Community
December 26, 2025 3:17 am
By Animashaun Salman
Residents of Jabo village in Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto State were thrown into panic on Thursday, Christmas Day night, following a loud explosion suspected to be caused by an explosive device.
Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred suddenly, with a suspected explosive, allegedly landing in the community.
Fortunately, no casualty was recorded, as the device reportedly did not explode within a crowd.
A resident of the area, who confirmed the incident, said the object fell unexpectedly, raising fears among villagers who initially mistook the sound for an attack.
“It happened suddenly in the night. The explosion caused fear, but thank God it did not land among people,” the source said.
Security agencies have since been alerted, and investigations are ongoing to determine the source and nature of the explosion.
Authorities are yet to officially confirm whether the object was an explosive device or how it found its way into the community.
Residents have been urged to remain calm and cooperate with security operatives as efforts continue to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Tambuwal Local Government Area has, in recent times, remained relatively peaceful, making the incident a cause for concern among locals who are calling for increased surveillance and security presence in rural communities.
As of the time of filing this report, no official statement had been issued by security agencies, but there is a great concern that the explosive may be linked with the US President, Donald Trump’s statement of launching an attack on North West Nigeria to dislodge the terrorist group in the area.
