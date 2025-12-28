Take-It-Back Movement Condemns US Airstrikes In Nigeria, Demands Tinubu’s Resignation
December 26, 2025
The TIB warned that foreign airstrikes pose a serious threat to national sovereignty and reflect the Nigerian government’s failure to secure the country.
The Take-It-Back Movement (TIB) has condemned recent United States military action targeting ISIS-affiliated groups within Nigeria.
The TIB warned that foreign airstrikes pose a serious threat to national sovereignty and reflect the Nigerian government’s failure to secure the country.
In a statement issued on Friday signed by Sanyaolu Juwon, the National Coordinator, the Take It Back Movement said it acknowledged the dangers posed by terrorist organisations operating in Nigeria but rejected any foreign bombing of Nigerian territory, even when framed as counter-terrorism.
“We recognise the grave threat posed by terrorist groups whose activities continue to claim innocent lives and destabilise communities across the country,” TIB said.
"While we support genuine efforts to end terrorism in Nigeria, it is important to note that we do not welcome bombing of our country by a foreign power done in the guise of fighting terrorism.”
The group referenced past U.S.-led military interventions in Iraq and Afghanistan, arguing that such operations have historically produced “devastating outcomes.”
“We have seen the result of U.S.-led interventions in Iraq, Afghanistan, and witnessed the devastating outcome,” the statement said.
While rejecting U.S. military action, TIB placed primary responsibility on President Bola Tinubu’s administration, accusing it of failing to protect Nigeria’s territorial integrity from both internal and external threats.
“We hold the government of Bola Tinubu fully accountable for inability to defend Nigeria’s territorial integrity from internal insurgents — terrorists and bandits — and foreign aggressors,” the group said, directly naming U.S. President Donald Trump as one of those aggressors.
TIB linked the current situation to the government’s response to the 2024 EndBadGovernance protests, which demanded stronger action on insecurity and economic hardship.
“Last year, the #EndBadGovernance protest called on the Tinubu government to end terrorism in the country,” the statement recalled.
“But the government responded with arrogance, and with brute force.”
According to the movement, security forces killed more than 40 protesters and arrested over 2000 people nationwide during the demonstrations.
“Children were jailed for 30 days and were to be tried for treason, a capital offense,” TIB said, noting that a court recently dismissed treason charges against 11 activists who had been detained for weeks for participating in the protests.
The group argued that widespread public support for the reported US airstrikes reflects a loss of confidence in the federal government.
“That Nigerians are unfortunately cheering the ongoing violation of our national sovereignty is a vote of no confidence on the government of Tinubu,” the statement said.
Invoking the Nigerian Constitution, TIB stressed that security and welfare are the primary responsibilities of government, responsibilities it said the Tinubu administration has failed to meet.
“Despite its limitations, the constitution acknowledges that security and welfare shall be the primary purpose of government,” the movement said. “But the Tinubu government clearly lacks capacity to deliver on this objective.”
The statement concluded with a direct call for President Tinubu to step down.
“Sovereignty belongs to the people from which the government derives power,” TIB said.
“There is no reason to keep the government of Tinubu in power. He must go.”
No comments:
Post a Comment