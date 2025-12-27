Israel Recognizes Somaliland as State, Drawing International Condemnation
Friday, 26 December 2025 7:25 PM
The Israeli regime has announced its recognition of the self-declared Republic of Somaliland as a sovereign state, a move swiftly condemned by Somalia and several regional powers who warn it violates international law and threatens regional stability.
The office of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that Tel Aviv formally recognized Somaliland as an "independent and sovereign state" and signed an agreement on building ties between the two entities.
"The prime minister announced today the official recognition of the Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state," the Netanyahu office said, making the Israeli regime the first entity to officially recognize Somaliland as a country.
Netanyahu's office made reference to the "Abraham Accords" brokered by US President Donald Trump during his first presidency as the basis of Tel Aviv's recognition of Somaliland.
Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, the self-declared president of Somaliland, praised the Tel Aviv regime's decision as a "historic moment " and "strategic partnership" between the two entities.
Meantime, the move has been condemned by the foreign ministers of Somalia, Egypt, Turkey and Djibouti, who in a statement affirmed their "total rejection" of the Israeli regime's announcement.
The so-called “Greater Israel” envisions expansive Zionist control from the Nile to Euphrates, with UAE-Zionist collaboration extending influence through military bases and resource exploitation across Africa and West Asia.
Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aaty held separate phone calls with his counterparts in Somalia, Turkey and Djibouti to discuss issues including Israel's declaration.
The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the four countries reaffirmed their support for Somalia's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and warned against unilateral steps that could undermine stability or create what they called "parallel entities" to Somalia's state institutions.
In the statement, Egypt's foreign minister, Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Somali's Foreign Minister Abdulsalam Abdi Ali and Abdoulkader Hussein Omar, the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Djibouti, condemned the Israeli regime's move and reaffirmed their full support for "the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia, and their complete rejection of any unilateral actions that would compromise Somali sovereignty or undermine the foundations of stability in the country."
In the statement, they also asserted that recognizing the independence of parts of sovereign states would set a dangerous precedent under international law and the United Nations Charter.
A US-based consulting firm has modeled plans to resettle Palestinians from Gaza to Somalia and Somaliland.
Somaliland, which is a breakaway from Somalia, has been a target considered for the forced relocation of Palestinians by the Zionist regime. It has maintained self-rule since the 1991 civil war, but has not won international recognition.
Somaliland is located along the Gulf of Aden and is home to the deep-water strategic port of Berbera.
The Israeli regime reportedly plans to build a military base in Somaliland, which would enable the Zionist war machine to gain control over the Gulf of Aden, enabling it to attack the Ansarullah-led government in Yemen.
