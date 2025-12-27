Somalia Rejects Israeli Recognition of Somaliland as International Law Breach
Somalia reaffirmed on Friday its absolute and non-negotiable commitment to national sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, in line with its provisional constitution, the UN Charter, and the founding principles of the African Union.
In an official statement, Mogadishu condemned "Israel’s" decision to recognize the northern Somaliland region as an illegal and deliberate violation of its sovereignty.
The statement stressed that Somaliland is an inseparable part of Somalia's sovereign territory and cannot be detached or subject to foreign decisions. Any declaration, recognition, or agreement to the contrary was deemed null and void under international law.
Issues concerning Somalia’s unity, governance, and constitutional structure, it added, remain internal matters to be resolved solely through legal and peaceful means by the Somali people.
Support for Palestine and regional stability
Somalia also reiterated its unwavering support for the Palestinian people's legitimate rights, particularly the right to self-determination. It rejected occupation, forced displacement, demographic manipulation, and all forms of settlement expansion, emphasizing that the Palestinian people must not be rendered stateless under any circumstance.
Additionally, authorities rejected any foreign military presence or arrangements that could drag the country into regional or international conflicts.
Such unlawful actions, the statement warned, threaten peace and stability in the Horn of Africa, Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and the Middle East. They also undermine counterterrorism efforts against groups like Al-Shabaab and ISIS by creating conditions ripe for exploitation.
Somalia pledged to take all necessary diplomatic, political, and legal steps to defend its sovereignty and internationally recognized borders, while calling on citizens to remain united and vigilant.
'Assault on Somali sovereignty': Arab League
Similarly, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit strongly denounced "Israel’s" move, calling it a blatant violation of international law and an assault on Somali sovereignty. He warned that the action, carried out in coordination with third parties, threatens regional stability.
Spokesperson Gamal Roshdy emphasized that the Arab League, at both summit and ministerial levels, considers Somaliland an integral part of Somalia. Any unilateral recognition, he warned, represents an unacceptable interference in internal affairs and a dangerous precedent.
Regional normalization bid
The Israeli occupation officially recognized the Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, following the signing of a joint declaration between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, and Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdallah.
The announcement was made by the Prime Minister’s Office, which said the declaration reflects the spirit of the regional normalization agreements, also known as the Abraham Accords, signed at the initiative of US President Donald Trump. Netanyahu congratulated the Somaliland president on what he described as a "historic step," praising his leadership and "commitment to stability and peace."
Netanyahu also invited President Abdallah to pay an official visit to occupied Palestine. In response, the Somaliland leader thanked the prime minister for the recognition and expressed appreciation for what he described as Netanyahu’s efforts in "promoting regional peace" as he carries out a genocide in Gaza.
The statement said Netanyahu extended his thanks to Foreign Minister Sa’ar, as well as to Mossad chief David Barnea and the agency’s leadership for their role in advancing the agreement.
According to the announcement, the Israeli occupation plans to immediately expand relations with Somaliland through broad cooperation in agriculture, health, technology, and economic development, as part of a wider push to deepen ties following the formal recognition.
Israeli ambitions in Horn of Africa
Somaliland hosts a major Emirati military presence at Berbera, developed by the UAE as part of its broader regional footprint stretching from the Horn of Africa to the southern Red Sea. The base has played a central role in Abu Dhabi’s efforts to project power across maritime chokepoints and to support operations linked to Yemen, including attempts to restrict the operational depth of Ansar Allah and limit Saudi Arabia’s exposure along critical shipping lanes, which greatly benefits the Israeli occupation.
US military planners have also long viewed Somaliland as a strategic fallback and logistics hub near the Bab al-Mandab strait, especially to protect their interests as Ansar Allah grows. Israeli security officials, meanwhile, have reportedly sought access and intelligence cooperation in the area as part of a wider push to monitor Red Sea traffic and resistance-aligned movements operating across Yemen and the Horn of Africa.
The recognition of Somaliland aligns with this emerging security architecture, effectively granting political cover to an already entrenched military and intelligence reality. By formalizing relations, the Israeli regime positions itself alongside Washington and Abu Dhabi in shaping Red Sea security arrangements that aim to control maritime routes, constrain Ansar Allah’s reach, and reinforce a regional bloc extending from occupied Palestine to East Africa.
The declaration also echoes the logic of the "Abraham Accords," backed by Trump, which linked diplomatic normalization with deeper security and intelligence integration. In this context, Somaliland’s recognition is less than an isolated diplomatic gesture and more as a strategic consolidation of overlapping US, Israeli, and Emirati interests at a critical geopolitical crossroads.
