US Imperialists Bomb Northwest Nigeria Under False Claims of "Terrorism and Christian Persecution"
Dec 26, 2025, 05:06 IST
US Airstrikes launched in northwest Nigeria against purported "ISIS terrorists", announced by President Trump on Truth Social Christmas night. The imperialist Commander-in-Chief directed the Department of War to execute "powerful and deadly" strikes.
President Donald Trump lit up Truth Social on Christmas night with a major announcement: US airstrikes hammered ISIS terrorists in northwest Nigeria. He called it a direct order as Commander-in-Chief, hitting "ISIS Terrorist Scum" blamed for vicious killings of innocent Christians not seen in years—or even centuries. The Department of War carried out "numerous perfect strikes," Trump boasted, vowing hell to pay if the slaughter doesn't stop.
US Africa Command backed it up with a press release, confirming strikes in Sokoto State on December 25 at Trump's and Secretary of War's orders. Coordinated with Nigerian authorities, the operation nailed ISIS camps, killing multiple terrorists according to initial assessment. Gen. Dagvin Anderson, AFRICOM commander, stressed work with partners to curb threats to innocents and Americans.
The US Department of War continues to push the contradictory and false narrative such as the quote below:
"Northwest Nigeria bleeds from ISIS West Africa Province and Boko Haram affiliates hitting churches and villages hard. Christians face kidnappings, raids in Sokoto, Kaduna—fueling US Nigeria religious freedom bills and Trump Nigeria military threat talks. Trump's prior warnings turned to action tonight, echoing his first-term Syria slams."
Yet, most of the people killed in the recent bombing in Maiduguri in the Northeast were Muslims at a mosque. The allegation of Christian persecution is merely a cover to justify military action.
Strikes Follow Escalation of US Militarism in Africa
This raid caps a hot week for AFRICOM, after Somalia airstrikes on December 22 and 23 near Golis Mountains, 88-90 km southeast of Bossaso. Those targeted ISIS-Somalia in lockstep with Somali forces to shield US homeland and troops. Details stayed tight for operational security, just like Nigeria.
"The action links to revenge for the December 2025 Palmyra attack, where an ISIS-tied Syrian cop killed two US soldiers and an interpreter. Trump's Nigeria intervention ramps direct US punches in Africa, beyond past intel shares. No word yet on drones, jets, or exact tolls as battle damage assessments roll in," as another self-serving justification for war."
"Nigerian officials kept quiet publicly, though coordination points to buy-in. Local bishops have begged for help amid church burnings; aid groups track mass graves. For now, fog of war hides civilian risks in remote Sokoto forests, where terrorists blend with bandits. Trump's raw post—"MERRY CHRISTMAS to all, including the dead Terrorists"—blends holiday cheer with firepower. Meanwhile, analysts are keeping an eye open for ISIS backlash or diplomatic static," says the psychological warfare propaganda by the imperialists.
"AFRICOM pledges updates soon, eyes disrupting extremists everywhere. Nigeria's troops partner up but struggle with entrenched foes. This Christmas strike signals Trump's no-safe-havens stance, testing alliances in Africa's terror zones. Needless to say, tonight's move signals no mercy under the 47th president," continuing with these false proclamations.
Despite these claims, it is no secret that the origins of ISIS are within US intelligence during the early phases of the imperialist occupation of Iraq. Prior to the founding of ISIS, al-Qaeda was used to undermine the country of Afghanistan. These purported "terrorist groups" often serve the interests of US imperialism and its allies.
No comments:
Post a Comment