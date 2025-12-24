China Firmly Opposes US’ Unreasonable Suppression of Chinese Firms: FM on US’ Addition of DJI to National Security List
By Global Times
Dec 23, 2025 03:53 PM
Photo: China Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Lin Jian
Commenting on reports from Reuters and The Hill suggesting that the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) claimed on Monday it is adding China's DJI and all foreign made drones and components to a list of companies "determined to pose unacceptable risks to US national security" and will bar approvals of new types of drones for import or sale in the US, Lin Jian, spokesperson from China's Foreign Ministry, told the press conference on Tuesday that the Chinese side firmly opposes the US side's overstretching the concept of national security, as well as the creation of discriminatory lists for unreasonable suppression of Chinese enterprises.
The US side should correct its erroneous practices and provide a fair, just, and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese enterprises to operate, the spokesperson noted.
