Burhan Warns Neighbors Against Meddling in Sudan’s Conflict
28 December 2025
Abdel Fatah al-Burhan speaks at the Sudanese embassy in Ankara on Dec 27, 2025
December 28, 2025 (ANKARA, Turkey) – Sudan’s Sovereign Council Chairman and Army Commander, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, called on neighbouring countries Sunday to reconsider their stances regarding the ongoing conflict in Sudan, asserting the country’s right to defend its borders.
The army is anticipating an attack by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the Blue Nile region, launched from Ethiopia. Sudanese government officials have accused Addis Ababa of facilitating the supply of weapons from the UAE to the RSF, though Ethiopia has denied the allegations.
Speaking to the Sudanese community at the embassy in Ankara on Saturday, al-Burhan said, “There is information about mobilizations here and there. We tell them we can reach them anywhere, and anyone who thinks the Sudanese state is weak must reconsider.”
He noted that while Sudan has not attacked its neighbours and will not respond with open hostility, “we possess the right to defend our state and our borders.”
End of the Quad mechanism
Al-Burhan stated that the Sudanese government no longer recognizes the four-nation mechanism’s initiative. He revealed that Sudan asked the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt to engage in a dialogue with the UAE, citing evidence that the latter is managing the war.
On September 12, the Quad mechanism, comprised of Washington, Riyadh, Cairo, and Abu Dhabi, proposed a roadmap to end the conflict based on a three-month humanitarian truce, followed by a ceasefire and a political process leading to civilian rule.
Al-Burhan disclosed details of a phone call with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed over a year ago, noting that he informed him of the UAE’s actions. According to al-Burhan, bin Zayed did not object and promised that “things would improve.”
He further mentioned that a Sudanese delegation, including the foreign minister and the heads of military intelligence and the General Intelligence Service, met with an Emirati team in the U.S. in the presence of Quad officials.
Al-Burhan explained that the Emirati team listened “without comprehending or responding to the accusations; instead, the UAE increased escalation on the ground. Therefore, they will not be part of the solution.”
He emphasized Sudan’s trust in the intentions of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and recent U.S. efforts to help resolve the crisis.
“We say to U.S. President Donald Trump: If you want to be a man of peace, you must look at the Sudanese issue from the perspective of the Sudanese people, and you are capable of doing so,” al-Burhan added.
On November 19, President Trump pledged to work toward ending the war in Sudan in response to a direct request from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
New mediation
Al-Burhan announced that he had requested that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan intervene to find a solution, noting that Erdogan welcomed the request and would seek a resolution that satisfies the Sudanese people.
He stated that the Security and Defence Council will hold meetings to establish implementation mechanisms for an initiative proposed by Prime Minister Kamil Idris, clarifying that it is the Sudanese government’s own initiative.
He stressed that the government is not solely focused on a military solution, adding, “A military solution does not necessarily have to end with fighting; it can end through surrender.”
The initiative proposed by Kamil Idris includes the RSF’s withdrawal from cities, its disarmament, and the assembly of its forces in specific camps for integration, alongside accountability for those who committed crimes. This would be followed by a comprehensive dialogue among political forces to agree on the future of governance.
