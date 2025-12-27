Arab and Regional Condemnation of Zionist's Recognition of "Somaliland" as an Independent State
The Arab League condemned Zionist's recognition of Somaliland as an independent state.
The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) also expressed its rejection of Zionist's declaration recognizing the so-called Somaliland region, considering it a serious violation of international law principles and a blatant infringement on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia.
The foreign ministers of Egypt, Somalia, Turkey, and Djibouti also affirmed their condemnation and complete rejection of Zionist's recognition of Somaliland as an independent state on Friday.
The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained in a statement that Minister Badr Abdel-Aty received calls from Abdisalam Abdi Ali, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Somalia; Hakan Fidan, Foreign Minister of Turkey; and Abdoulkader Hussein Omar, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Djibouti, which addressed the recent dangerous developments in the Horn of Africa region.
The statement indicated that the ministers “emphasized their full support for the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Somalia, and their complete rejection of any unilateral actions that would infringe upon Somali sovereignty or undermine the foundations of stability in the country. They also stressed their support for the legitimate institutions of the Somali state and rejected any attempts to impose parallel entities that contradict the unity of the Somali state.”
It added: “During the discussions, it was emphasized that recognizing the independence of parts of a state’s territory constitutes a dangerous precedent and a threat to international peace and security and to the established principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations. Respect for the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of states is a fundamental pillar of the stability of the international order and cannot be compromised or circumvented under any pretext.”
