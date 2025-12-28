Sudan Produces 70 Tons of Gold in 2025
28 December 2025
Minister of Minerals Nor Al-Daim Taha
December 28, 2025 (PORT SUDAN) – The Sudanese Mineral Resources Company (SMRC), the regulatory arm of the Ministry of Minerals, announced a surge in gold production for 2025, reaching a total of 70 tonnes.
This figure represents a 113% achievement rate against targets and marks the highest production level in the past five years. Meanwhile, mining revenues surpassed 1 trillion Sudanese pounds (approximately $392.16 million).
During a meeting on Sunday chaired by the Minister of Minerals, the company’s board of directors approved the 2025 performance report and the draft budget for the 2026 fiscal year, citing record success indicators that reflect the resilience of the mining sector.
The performance report revealed exceptional results in both financial and productive areas. Total public revenues reached 1.087 trillion Sudanese pounds (equivalent to $426.27 million), exceeding the planned target by 132%.
The meeting reviewed operational projects and goals for the 2026 plan, which adopts a national strategy focused on completing the digitalization of all operations, institutional governance, and strengthening regulatory oversight to attract major investments.
Minister of Minerals Nor Al-Daim Taha praised the “distinguished performance” achieved despite current challenges, urging redoubled efforts and the inclusion of new national projects in the 2026 plan. SMRC Director General Mohamed Taher Omar reaffirmed the company’s commitment to remaining the primary backer of the national economy.
Speaking to Sudn Tribune, the Secretary-General of the Gold Exporters Union described the production increase as a “remarkable national achievement.” He noted that reaching 70 tonnes amid the conditions of war sends a strong message regarding the future of the sector.
He added that the company has successfully addressed technical and procedural issues that previously hindered exports, showing the necessary flexibility with producers to boost gold exports—now the country’s primary source of foreign currency.
The Secretary-General emphasized that the next phase requires a greater focus on the artisanal mining sector, which accounts for over 85% of total production. He called for facilitating the import of production inputs and simplifying customs procedures to maximize economic returns and curb smuggling.
Note: Currency conversions are based on an exchange rate of 1 US dollar = 2550 Sudanese pounds.
