Tourism Ministry Shuts Down Fraudulent Website Selling 'Grand Egyptian Museum Tickets'
Nevine El-Aref , Thursday 25 Dec 2025
The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has shut down a fraudulent website that falsely claimed to sell tickets for the Grand Egyptian Museum.
The website, recently discovered online, misled users into believing it was an official platform for purchasing museum tickets.
In a statement, the ministry said it took immediate legal action after identifying the site, coordinating with the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and other relevant bodies, which led to its closure.
The move is part of ongoing efforts to protect visitors and ensure that services linked to one of Egypt’s most important cultural landmarks are safe and reliable.
Officials said safeguarding the public from online fraud has become increasingly important with the growing use of digital ticketing and electronic payment systems.
Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy urged internet users to remain cautious and to verify the authenticity of websites before making bookings, completing payments, or sharing personal information.
He noted that while technological advances offer many benefits, they also create opportunities for misuse that require awareness from both authorities and the public.
Ahmed Ghoneim, the Grand Egyptian Museum Authority chief executive officer, confirmed that visit-gem.com is the only authorized website for purchasing museum tickets.
Ghoneim called on Egyptian and international visitors to rely solely on the official website for accurate information and secure reservations, warning that any other platforms claiming links to the museum are fraudulent.
He added that online platforms are being continuously monitored to detect similar violations, with legal action to be taken against anyone attempting to exploit the museum’s name or reputation.
The ministry reiterated that providing a safe, transparent, and trustworthy experience for visitors remains a top priority as the Grand Egyptian Museum prepares to welcome audiences from around the world.
