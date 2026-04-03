April 3: Hezbollah Snipes Israeli Troops, Targets Settlements, Bases
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Al Mayadeen English
3 Apr 2026 11:39
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon carried out dozens of defensive operations on Friday, striking Israeli occupation troops, settlements, and military infrastructure.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon – Hezbollah carried out a fresh wave of defensive operations on Friday, targeting Israeli occupation forces, military sites, and northern settlements with rockets, artillery, and one-way attack drones.
The operations follow an intensive day of resistance activity on Thursday, during which Hezbollah announced 58 operations, 30 inside Palestinian territories and 28 inside Lebanese territories, striking 21 cities and settlements and 3 military bases, with strikes reaching up to 32 km into occupied territory. Enemy losses included 18 hits on fortifications, 5 infantry units, and 2 tanks destroyed or damaged.
Rocket, drone strikes on settlements, bases, sites
On Friday, April 3, 2026, the Resistance's rockets continued to pummel invading forces and northern settlements, while drone strikes extended the assault on deeper military infrastructure. Kiryat Shmona was struck four successive times in the morning hours, as the Resistance also targeted Brigade 769's headquarters at the Kiryat Shmona barracks and hit a communications node in Mi'ilya with a swarm of attack drones.
At 5:30 am, a swarm of attack drones targeted a communications node in the settlement of Mi'ilya.
At 6:15 am, in line with the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to several settlements in northern occupied Palestine, a rocket barrage struck the Kiryat Shmona settlement.
At 8:00 am, a rocket barrage struck the al-Metulla settlement, in line with the Resistance's earlier evacuation order.
At 8:30 am, Kiryat Shmona was struck for the second time with a rocket barrage.
At 9:00 am, a third rocket barrage struck Kiryat Shmona.
At 9:10 am, a fourth rocket barrage struck Kiryat Shmona.
At 9:05 am, a rocket barrage targeted the headquarters of Brigade 769 at the Kiryat Shmona barracks.
Between 9:00 and 9:15 am, rocket barrages targeted the settlements of Hula Valley, as well as Metulla and Ma'ayan Baruch.
At 10:00 am, a grouping of Israeli occupation troops was targeted via a rocket-artillery in the Misgav Am military site.
At the same time, a salvo of rockets was fired at a grouping of Israeli occupation troops in Hunin Barracks.
At 11:45 am, a salvo of rockets was fired at Kiryat Shmona for the fifth time.
At 1:20 pm, rocket barrages targeted the settlements of Kiryat Shmona for the sixth time, Metula for the third time, and Kfar Yuval.
At 2:20 pm, a rocket barrage targeted Israeli army infrastructure in the occupied city of Safed.
At 4:20 pm, a rocket barrage targeted Israeli army infrastructure in the occupied city of Safed for the second time.
At 4:20 pm, a rocket barrage targeted Israeli army infrastructure in the settlement of Rosh Pina.
At 4:50 pm, a rocket barrage targeted the settlement of Nahariya.
At 5:00 pm, a rocket barrage targeted Israeli army infrastructure in the occupied city of Safed for the third time.
At 6:00 pm, a rocket barrage targeted the settlement of Nahariya for the second time.
At 6:00 pm, a gathering of Israeli forces at the al-Malkiya site was targeted with artillery shells.
At 6:00 pm, a rocket barrage targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers and vehicles in the settlement of Avivim.
At 7:00 pm, a swarm of one-way drones targeted the settlement of Kiryat Shmona for the seventh time.
At 9:10 pm, a rocket barrage targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers and vehicles in the settlement of Avivim for the second time.
At 11:30 pm, Resistance fighters carried out a raid on an IOF member positioned near the Tahrir Triangle, engaging in direct clashes using light and medium weapons and inflicting confirmed casualties, while enemy reinforcements were simultaneously targeted with rockets and artillery shells, prompting the intervention of a helicopter to evacuate the wounded.
At 11:30 pm, a gathering of IOF troops and military vehicles in the Khillat al-Tarouq area south of Maroun al-Ras was targeted with a rocket barrage.
Troops, vehicles under fire
At 1:30 am, fighters of the Islamic Resistance detonated an explosive device targeting an Israeli force in the Deir Hanna area of the border town of al-Bayyada, resulting in confirmed casualties. A helicopter intervened to evacuate the wounded, after which Resistance fighters shelled the area with artillery.
At 2:15 am, a rocket barrage targeted a grouping of IOF soldiers in the settlement of al-Malikiya.
At 2:15 am, a rocket barrage targeted a grouping of IOF soldiers in the settlement of Dishon.
At 2:35 am, a rocket barrage targeted a grouping of IOF soldiers at the Ajl Plateau position north of the Kfar Yuval settlement.
Between 2:00 am and 6:30 am, repeated rocket barrages and artillery shelling targeted groupings of Israeli soldiers and vehicles at the al-Malikiya site, the al-Sidr and Ghadmatha areas in the town of Aitnata, and the town square of al-Qantara.
At 6:00 am, a rocket barrage targeted another grouping of IOF soldiers in the settlement of al-Malikiya.
At 9:00 am, a rocket barrage targeted a grouping of IOF soldiers in the settlement of Margaliot.
At 10:00 am, Hezbollah’s fighters launched a rocket strike on a grouping of Israeli soldiers at the Hounin barracks.
At 12:30 pm, a rocket barrage targeted a grouping of Israeli military vehicles in the al-Sidr area in the town of Ainata.
At 4:00 pm, two Israeli soldiers were targeted in the town of Rcheif in a sniper operation, achieving a direct hit.
At 5:00 pm, a rocket barrage targeted a grouping of Israeli military vehicles in the border town of Maroun al-Ras.
Resistance launches rocket and drone attacks on enemy positions
At 6:00 PM, as part of prior warnings issued to settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance targeted the settlement of Nahariya for the second time with a rocket barrage.
At 8:30 pm, a gathering of IOF troops and vehicles in the al-Sadr area in the town of Ainata was targeted with a rocket barrage.
At 9:10 pm, the settlement of Avivim was targeted again for the second time with a rocket barrage.
At 9:10 pm, the settlement of Yiron was targeted with rockets as part of the ongoing warning campaign.
At 9:15 pm, the newly established Israeli artillery positions near the al-Sadah site, opposite the town of Maroun al-Ras, were targeted with a rocket barrage.
Escalation continues with strikes on Haifa and northern settlements
At 7:00 pm, the settlement of Kiryat Shmona was targeted for the seventh time using a swarm of attack drones, in line with the Resistance’s earlier warnings.
At 11:00 pm, in response to continued Israeli attacks on civilians, displacement, and the destruction of homes, the Islamic Resistance targeted infrastructure belonging to the IOF in the occupied city of Haifa with precision rockets.
At 11:50 pm, the settlement of Nahariya was targeted for the third time with a rocket barrage.
At 11:50 pm, the settlement of Shlomi was also targeted with rockets.
Hezbollah publishes footage
Additionally, the Islamic Resistance's Military Media published videos showing its operations targeting "Israel".
In one video, Hezbollah showcased a strike targeting the Israeli Ministry of War Headquarters and the Dolphin Barracks of the Military Intelligence Directorate in the heart of Tel Aviv, using an advanced missile.
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