Iranians Rally in Support of Leadership, as US, 'Israel' Strike Nearby
By Al Mayadeen English
Large demonstrations continue across Iran as protesters rally in Tehran against US and Israeli attacks, showing strong support for the country’s leadership.
Large-scale demonstrations continued across Iran on Friday evening in support of the country’s leadership, despite ongoing attacks by US and Israeli forces.
Protesters in Tehran chanted slogans against the United States and the Israeli occupation, even as explosions from nearby strikes echoed across the northern parts of the capital.
Participants refused calls to leave public squares following the attacks, shouting, “We fight and get martyred, but we never compromise” and “Death to America and Israel.”
Iranians also celebrated in the streets after the announcement that the country’s air defenses had successfully downed two American fighter jets.
Since the start of the aggression on February 28, Iranians have taken to the streets in repeated demonstrations in support of the Islamic Revolution and leadership and in condemnation of US-Israeli attacks, reflecting strong domestic backing for the government and a unified stance on confronting foreign aggression.
Iran downs two jets, strikes two helicopters in 24 hours
Iran has downed two US fighter jets, an F-15E over central Iran and an A-10 near the Strait of Hormuz, on Friday.
A US rescue operation involving helicopters and a transport aircraft was launched to rescue the crew of the F-15E but came under Iranian fire, with at least two helicopters hit, forcing the mission to abort.
Multiple aircraft, including Black Hawk helicopters and a C-130, were deployed hours after the jet was downed. Iranian sources said one of the helicopters came under fire near the border, forcing it to retreat.
Meanwhile, US officials told NBC News that at least two American helicopters involved in the rescue mission were struck by Iranian fire, claiming that all personnel on board were safe.
Later, CBS News reported that the helicopter carrying the recovered pilot was hit by small arms fire, wounding crew members on board.
The incidents underscore growing vulnerabilities for US forces and highlight that Iranian air defenses remain capable of contesting American operations.
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