Dozens Killed, Including 10 Children, in Overnight US-Israeli Air Raids Across Iran
Monday, 06 April 2026 3:05 PM
People look at the aftermath of a US-Israeli air strike on a residential building in Iran.
Following overnight US-Israeli air raids across Iran, dozens of civilians, including ten children, have been martyred.
The Public Relations Office of Tehran EMS reported early Monday that four girls and two boys under the age of ten were among the victims — children who, the agency stated, “fell victim to violence that had no connection to their innocent and childlike lives.”
The agency added that further details — including the precise location of the incident, the number of possible injured, and the status of rescue operations — would be announced later.
Earlier, Baharestan county’s governor said residential areas in the county were targeted in the early hours of the morning in US-Israeli strikes.
He stated that two residential units in the Qaleh Mir housing complex were destroyed, with 15 people confirmed dead and 20 injured so far, all transferred to medical facilities.
Search and rescue teams remain on site, he added, and operations are continuing to locate any additional victims.
Meanwhile, Morteza Heydari, Deputy Governor for Political and Security Affairs in Qom Province, who visited the scene, reported that a strike on a residential area in the city of Qom at around 1:00 a.m. has so far killed nine residents and injured 19 others.
The political deputy of Shahriar’s Governor’s Office reported that a US-Israeli strike targeted two residential buildings in the Shahedshahr area, resulting in nine fatalities and the complete destruction of both homes.
According to the official, the victims include four children, two women, and three other individuals who were on the upper floors of the buildings at the time of the attack.
Rescue teams are continuing debris removal and search operations, as one child remains trapped under the rubble.
The official noted that if the child’s body is recovered, the death toll will rise to nine.
Additionally, four injured individuals were transported to the hospital. Two of them have been discharged after receiving medical care, while two others remain hospitalized.
The US and Israel started a fresh round of military aggression against Iran on February 28, some eight months after they carried out unprovoked attacks on the country.
The US-Israeli aggression led to the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and hundreds of Iranian civilians, including women and children, as well as several senior military commanders.
Iran began to swiftly retaliate against the strikes by launching barrages of missiles and drone attacks on Israeli-occupied territories as well as on US bases and interests in regional countries.
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