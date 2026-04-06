Another Iranian Petrochemical Plant Bombed in US-Israeli Aggression
Monday, 06 April 2026 2:36 PM
Iran says utility services supplying petrochemical plants in Asaluyeh have been attacked. (IRNA photo)
Iran’s Oil Ministry says US-Israeli attacks have targeted petrochemical complexes in the southern Iranian province of Bushehr, just days after similar plants came under attack in the southwestern province of Khuzestan.
The National Petrochemical Company (NPC) said in a Monday statement that utility and marginal facilities located in the Pars Special Economic Energy Zone, which hosts major Iranian petrochemical plants in the coastal county of Asaluyeh, had come under attack earlier in the day.
The NPC said it was investigating the scale of the damage inflicted on the facilities, adding that fire caused by the attack had come fully under control.
The company said there had been no dangerous chemical leaks or fatalities from the attacks.
Another statement from Persian Gulf Mobin Energy, a company providing utility services to petrochemical plants in the region, said that the US-Israeli attacks had inflicted damage on parts of its installations.
The company added that the attacks had caused no injury or death among the personnel and workers of the plants.
The attack comes just two days after the US and Israel carried out strikes on petrochemical plants in the coastal town of Mahshahr, a key energy hub on the Persian Gulf coast that hosts ports, refineries and petchem plants.
Those attacks also disrupted the supply of utility to petrochemical plants, according to authorities in the province of Khuzestan.
They come as the US and the Israeli regime have intensified their illegal attacks on Iran’s economic infrastructure as part of their war of aggression that started in late February.
The attacks have targeted petrochemical plants, steel mills, several small-scale refineries and bridges.
In a sign of failure in reaching its objectives from the aggression on Iran, the US has threatened to target Iranian power plants, a move that has been widely criticized around the world with many international law experts warning that such attacks, if carried out, could amount to war crimes.
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