DRC Agrees to US Deportation Deal, Shifts Logistics and Cost Burden to Washington
Solomon Ekanem
05 April 2026 06:17 PM
The Democratic Republic of the Congo has announced plans to begin hosting third-country nationals transferred under United States migration arrangements, marking the latest African country to engage with Washington’s expanding deportation strategy.
The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) will temporarily host third-country nationals transferred under US migration agreements.
The initiative is described as temporary, with no permanent resettlement options and full respect for DRC's sovereignty.
The US will manage all financial and logistical aspects, and each case will be reviewed individually under Congolese law.
This move follows similar arrangements in other African countries, such as Uganda, reflecting the US's broader deportation strategy.
In a communiqué issued in Kinshasa on April 5 by the Ministry of communications and media, the government said the temporary reception mechanism will take effect this month - April, with selected sites within the capital designated to accommodate the individuals.
"This initiative is established in full respect of the sovereignty of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in managing access to and residence of foreign nationals on its territory, and is part of its international and regional commitments to the protection of migrants' rights." the statement noted.
Authorities emphasized that the arrangement is strictly temporary and will not evolve into a permanent resettlement pathway.
The government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo framed the move as part of its international commitments to migrant protection and humanitarian solidarity, while maintaining that it retains full sovereignty over admission, monitoring, and potential removal decisions.
This comes amid recent reports from Business Insider Africa, which cited two government sources in Kinshasa telling Reuters that negotiations are ongoing but no agreement has been reached, with key issues - including migrant numbers, nationalities, and possible compensation - still unresolved.
A growing US-Africa deportation framework
The development comes amid a broader push by the administration of Donald Trump to expand deportation options by partnering with third countries willing to temporarily receive migrants who are not immediately repatriated to their countries of origin.
These arrangements are increasingly being tested across Africa, where governments are balancing diplomatic ties with domestic sensitivities around migration.
The DRC stressed that the United States will handle all logistical and financial aspects of the program, ensuring that no burden falls on its public treasury.
Each case, it added, will be subject to individual review under Congolese law, with no automatic transfer or permanent residency provisions.
The move follows a similar step by Uganda, which recently received eight individuals under a bilateral arrangement with Washington, signaling a potential model for future agreements on the continent.
Analysts say the strategy reflects Washington’s efforts to overcome bottlenecks in deportation processes, particularly where origin countries delay or refuse to accept returns. However, it also raises questions about transparency, legal safeguards, and the long-term implications for host nations already dealing with complex humanitarian pressures.
For the DRC, officials insist the framework remains tightly controlled, temporary, and aligned with national security priorities, even as scrutiny grows over the expanding reach of US migration policies abroad.
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